Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced fifteen recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program. This is the fourth year of the scholarship program, which was created to recognize exceptional individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their post-secondary education. We share this good news on World Duchenne Awareness Day, a day when much of the global community is focused on this year’s special theme ‘Adult Life & Duchenne.’ Recipients of this scholarship were chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members, who consider each applicant’s community involvement and a personal essay. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.



“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee it is my pleasure to announce the 2021 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program and congratulate them on this achievement. The awardees have shown tremendous determination, resiliency and dedication to their academic pursuits, even in the face of the challenges and disruptions resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” said Diane Berry, Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “We are honored to support these young adults in their journey through higher education, and we wish them new opportunities and success in the school year ahead. I also would like to express my appreciation to the selection committee, the members of which gave so generously of their time in reviewing the applications and essays.”