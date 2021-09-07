Wave Life Sciences to Highlight RNA Editing Modality and PRISM Platform Advancements During Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Nine presentations and posters at TIDES USA and OTS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced it will highlight its ADAR-mediated RNA editing (“ADAR editing”) capability and PRISMTM platform advancements at upcoming scientific conferences. These include the TIDES USA: Oligonucleotides & Peptide Therapeutics meeting and the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), taking place September 20-23, 2021 and September 26-29, 2021, respectively.



“The data we’ll present at this year’s TIDES USA and OTS meetings underscore the remarkable progress we continue to make with our pipeline and our platform. Through the resolution provided by stereochemical control, we have identified new ways to enhance the pharmacologic profiles of our candidates, including the application of PN backbone modifications,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “At OTS, we will also highlight our discovery-stage alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency program, as well as our leading ADAR editing modality. These data continue to support our belief that Wave’s ADAR editing modality has best-in-class potential among RNA editing approaches due to its versatility and ability to produce precise and efficient editing in the liver and central nervous system.”

TIDES USA: Oligonucleotides & Peptide Therapeutics Meeting

Wednesday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Exploring New Oligonucleotide Backbone Chemistries and Their Deployment to Improve the Properties of Stereopure Oligonucleotides (Chandra Vargeese, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Wave Life Sciences)

Oligonucleotide Discovery to Clinic & CMC Track: Nucleic Acid Chemical Modifications

Thursday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Enhancing the Pharmacologic Profiles of CNS Targeting Therapeutic Oligonucleotides (Elena Dale, PhD, Senior Director, Head of CNS Biology at Wave Life Sciences)

Oligonucleotide Discovery to Clinic & CMC Track: Oligonucleotides for CNS, Skin Cancer, NAFLD and Other Indications

Tuesday, September 21-Thursday, September 23

Impact of Nitrogen-containing Backbone Linkages on Stereopure Antisense Oligonucleotides in the CNS (Yuanjing Liu, PhD, Principal Scientist at Wave Life Sciences)

Poster Available On Demand and for Viewing During Exhibit Hours

17 th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society