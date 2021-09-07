checkAd

BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following virtual investor conference:

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Monday, September 13th, 2021

The presentation will be available on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,600 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com

 





