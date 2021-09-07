Compass Diversified Announces Acquisition of Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced it has acquired Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc. (“Lugano” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-end, one-of-a-kind jewelry, for an enterprise value of $256 million (excluding working capital and certain other adjustments upon closing). Lugano will continue to be led by its current leadership team, and existing owners and management will retain a significant minority stake in the Company.

Based in Newport Beach, California and founded in 2004, Lugano makes one-of-a-kind jewelry for some of the world’s most discerning clientele. In addition to its product offerings, Lugano frequently partners with local, influential organizations to host and sponsor more than 100 equestrian, social and philanthropic events throughout the year. With a unique product catalogue, deep ties to its local communities and its intimate, salon-based sales model, Lugano builds long-lasting connections with its clients that have allowed it to achieve consistent growth for over 15 years.

“We are excited to bring a growing, luxury goods brand like Lugano to the CODI portfolio of niche-branded consumer subsidiaries,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “Lugano’s deep commitment to product design and authentic connection with its target clientele differentiates it from its competitors. We believe that Lugano, as a trusted jewelry advisor offering a rare combination of exclusivity and service, has a sustainable business model capable of generating significant revenues and growth in both the near- and long-term.”

Mr. Sabo continued: “From our perspective, Lugano is ideally positioned to benefit from the resources and access to capital that CODI will provide and build on the Company’s vision and capabilities to become the next major jewelry brand. The Company has demonstrated impressive growth, particularly over the past several years, and is in the process of expanding its talented team. CODI intends to support further growth as Lugano invests in its merchandising strategy, including continuing its retail rollout and expanding its event-driven marketing efforts. We look forward to partnering with the Lugano team to achieve new levels of success for the business in order to deliver value for our shareholders.”