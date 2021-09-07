TRxADE HEALTH to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in …

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC . (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021: the Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference on September 9, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-14, 2021, and the Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Conference on September 29-30, 2021

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE HEALTH, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the H.C. Wainwright and Benzinga conferences and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day as follows: