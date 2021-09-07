TRxADE HEALTH to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021: the Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference on September 9, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-14, 2021, and the Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Conference on September 29-30, 2021
Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE HEALTH, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the H.C. Wainwright and Benzinga conferences and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day as follows:
Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Available for One-on-One Meetings
Location: Virtual
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
On-Demand Presentation Available From: 7:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/d00f549f-194a-4baa-91a8-dfb17498f9c1
Available for One-on-One Meetings
Location: Virtual
Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS30Mcu5ei8
Location: Virtual
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TRxADE HEALTH management, please contact your conference representative, email your request to MEDS@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at (949) 259-4987.
About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,700+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.
