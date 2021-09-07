checkAd

Pershing Resources Renews its Arizona and Nevada Project Portfolio of Mining Claims

The Company Pays Bureau of Land Management Maintenance Fees for Five Porphyry Copper Exploration Projects in Arizona and for Three Gold/Silver Projects in Nevada

The Company Pays Bureau of Land Management Maintenance Fees for Five Porphyry Copper Exploration Projects in Arizona and for Three Gold/Silver Projects in Nevada

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 /  Pershing Resources Company, Inc., ("Pershing" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that, as of September 1st, 2021, it has paid the Bureau of Land Management, (BLM), annual maintenance fees to secure the mineral rights of the mining claims through September 1st 2022, for the New Enterprise and four other projects in Arizona, as well as the Company's Klondyke, Divide, and West Bolo Projects in Nevada. The Company's Arizona projects include porphyry copper mineral resource potential. The Company's Nevada projects include gold/silver mineral resource potential.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and/or prepared by Edward C. Walker, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Pershing Resources Company Inc.

Pershing Resources Company Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a growing portfolio of exploration projects in Arizona and Nevada. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and, is currently focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned New Enterprise and Mohave-Standard properties, collectively referred to as the New Enterprise Project. The New Enterprise Project is located between the Mineral Park Porphyry Cu-Mo mine (approximately 20 miles to the northwest) and the Baghdad Cu-Mo mine (approximately 45 miles to the southeast). The Company's other assets are comprised of mining properties in various early stages of development located in Arizona and Nevada. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible exploration and mining practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release, as well as the information on the Company's website, is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein and on the Company's website constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibility," "potential," "predict," "project," "should,'' "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, and/or achievements of the Company or of the mining industry, in general, to be materially different from future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver, copper, and other precious and base metals commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects and the risks associated with the pandemic caused by the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Wertpapier


