PREVIEW: Clas Ohlson Profit Margins in Focus at Q1 Report, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson profit margins will be the focus of the fiscal first-quarter report tomorrow, analysts said.

The company already reported sales for the quarter that held up well against tough comparisons to the same period last year

Expect a gross margin on par with last year with positive support from the USD and negative effects from NOK hedging contracts, SEB said (buy, SEK 110)

Operational costs are likely to to grow, also driven by renewed marketing efforts to prepare for more fully open societies, SEB said

We expect the gross margin to have expanded by 70bps, but opex to have grown by 3% in local currencies, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 100)

With last year's report marking an all-time high, it will be hard to beat, but Q1 should still be solid, Nordea said (buy, SEK 120)



