PREVIEW: Clas Ohlson Profit Margins in Focus at Q1 Report, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
07.09.2021, 14:29  |  36   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson profit margins will be the focus of the fiscal first-quarter report tomorrow, analysts said. The company already reported sales for the quarter that held up well against tough comparisons to the same period last yearExpect a …

  • (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson profit margins will be the focus of the fiscal first-quarter report tomorrow, analysts said.
  • The company already reported sales for the quarter that held up well against tough comparisons to the same period last year
  • Expect a gross margin on par with last year with positive support from the USD and negative effects from NOK hedging contracts, SEB said (buy, SEK 110)
  • Operational costs are likely to to grow, also driven by renewed marketing efforts to prepare for more fully open societies, SEB said
  • We expect the gross margin to have expanded by 70bps, but opex to have grown by 3% in local currencies, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 100)
  • With last year's report marking an all-time high, it will be hard to beat, but Q1 should still be solid, Nordea said (buy, SEK 120)


