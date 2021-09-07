checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth

AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
07.09.2021, 14:35  |  25   |   |   

The Social Chain AG has published its half-year report, which fully confirms our view on the investment case. The company is growing strongly, especially organically, and has significantly improved its adjusted EBITDA.

The Social Chain AG (Q2 results)

 

Media

MCap EUR 440m


HOLD (from BUY)

PT EUR 40.00 (+3% potential)

 

Q2 2021 results were in-line with our estimates. Our downgrade thus purely is driven by the fantastic share price performance in recent weeks and months.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

The Social Chain AG has published its half-year report, which fully confirms our view on the investment case. The company is growing strongly, especially organically, and has significantly improved its adjusted EBITDA from EUR-6.8m in H1 2020 to EUR -0.5m this year. Against the backdrop of international growth and related M&A costs, higher expenditures due to an aimed uplisting to Prime Standard and financing costs, several one-off effects had an impact on profitability, which were, however, expected. All in all, the company is well positioned to achieve further growth in the upcoming years. Backed by the strong performance in H1, management confirmed its sales target of EUR 350m. The reported figures are in line with our expectations. We therefore maintain our estimates and our price target of EUR 40.00. After the share price has risen significantly, our rating is now HOLD (BUY) – yielding an upside of c. 3%.

The Social Chain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth The Social Chain AG has published its half-year report, which fully confirms our view on the investment case. The company is growing strongly, especially organically, and has significantly improved its adjusted EBITDA from EUR-6.8m in H1 2020 to EUR -0.5m this year. Against the backdrop of international growth and related M&A costs, higher expenditures due to an aimed uplisting to Prime Standard and financing costs, several one-off effects had an impact on profitability, which were, however, expected.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Strong rebound in sales
AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerated growth in cosmetics segment
AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Bolt-on acquisition
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Shop Apotheke NV - Covid-19 bonanza over yet?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Traton SE - Speed bumps? Only in the mirror
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Transition hurts current margins
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.09.21DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: First half-year results 2021: Social Chain AG increases revenue by 131 percent
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten