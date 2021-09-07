AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth

The Social Chain AG has published its half-year report, which fully confirms our view on the investment case. The company is growing strongly, especially organically, and has significantly improved its adjusted EBITDA.

The Social Chain AG (Q2 results) Media MCap EUR 440m

HOLD (from BUY) PT EUR 40.00 (+3% potential) Q2 2021 results were in-line with our estimates. Our downgrade thus purely is driven by the fantastic share price performance in recent weeks and months. Read

What’s it all about?

The Social Chain AG has published its half-year report, which fully confirms our view on the investment case. The company is growing strongly, especially organically, and has significantly improved its adjusted EBITDA from EUR-6.8m in H1 2020 to EUR -0.5m this year. Against the backdrop of international growth and related M&A costs, higher expenditures due to an aimed uplisting to Prime Standard and financing costs, several one-off effects had an impact on profitability, which were, however, expected. All in all, the company is well positioned to achieve further growth in the upcoming years. Backed by the strong performance in H1, management confirmed its sales target of EUR 350m. The reported figures are in line with our expectations. We therefore maintain our estimates and our price target of EUR 40.00. After the share price has risen significantly, our rating is now HOLD (BUY) – yielding an upside of c. 3%.