Maria Woods Returns to National CineMedia (NCM) as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

An attorney with more than 25 years of experience covering a wide range of business and legal matters, Woods returns to NCM from JumpCloud, Inc. where she was General Counsel and Secretary providing strategic legal counsel for all legal aspects of the company’s SaaS identity management business, including, corporate governance, merger and acquisition activity, financing and stock repurchases and commercial contracting.

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that Maria Woods has rejoined the company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Woods previously served in several key leadership roles on NCM’s legal team from 2010 through 2015, rising to the role of National CineMedia, LLC’s EVP and General Counsel. She reports to NCM CEO Tom Lesinski and will be based in Denver.

Prior to JumpCloud Inc., Woods was Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., where she was a member of the company’s executive leadership team and legal counsel for ONE restaurant brands, STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill. Woods managed SEC public company compliance and governance, development agreements, restaurant licensing, compliance and real estate activities.

Woods also previously served as General Counsel for Lucky’s Market, where she managed a team responsible for all legal corporate enterprise matters, including completing $75 million in private placement financing and debt financing and also supporting real estate development, commercial contracting and technology transactions.

Earlier in her career, she was Associate General Counsel at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. and Assistant General Counsel at Sun Microsystems, Inc. She began her career at Holme Roberts & Owen (now Bryan Cave) in Denver as an associate working on public and private equity offerings, among other financial transactions. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies from the University of Iowa and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

NCM CEO Tom Lesinski said: “Maria’s experience negotiating and managing complex financial transactions includes completing several important securities offerings during her previous tenure at NCM, as well as the 2013 sale of the Fathom business division to our founding exhibition partners. Her talent for quickly identifying the best course of action when it comes to legal affairs of all types and her institutional knowledge of NCM’s history makes her the ideal person to add to our executive leadership team.”

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 51 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,800 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.2% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

