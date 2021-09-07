checkAd

ICE and ADP Introduce Workforce Demographics Data for Municipal Bond Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:37  |  21   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the launch of a new data service that helps investors better understand and assess the economic stability and creditworthiness of fixed income issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market.

The new service links aggregated and anonymized human resources and compensation data from ADP directly to more than one million municipal bonds covered by ICE’s reference data service. This can allow municipal bond investors, and other market participants, to assess a wide range of dynamics that could impact a municipal issuer and supplement their fundamental research.

“This data is incredibly powerful and can be used by market participants to drill into the financial stability of a municipal issuer,” said Lynn Martin, President of Fixed Income & Data Services at ICE. “ADP’s human capital data is impressive in its timeliness and breadth of coverage, and by linking it to our municipal fixed income data, we’re able to give investors and market participants convenient access to a broad set of alternative datasets to better understand the implications and risks of their investments.”

“Our work with ICE highlights that ADP’s anonymized and aggregated data can help investors discover and better understand the U.S. municipal bond environment,” said Jack Berkowitz, Chief Data Officer at ADP. “ADP serves more than 900,000 clients worldwide, including approximately 75% of the Fortune 500. Our depth of information and data makes us a powerful input for real-time socioeconomic analysis.”

Users will have access to granular aggregated and anonymized human capital data, including average gross pay, total projected income, average commute distance, details into specific job sectors and more than 50 other distinct fields. It can also be used to see trends over time, including migration, which is particularly relevant in understanding how a municipality or region’s population changed over periods of time. ICE’s data will be consistently updated with ADP’s anonymized and aggregated data , making it a compelling complement to sources of public information.

For more information about ICE’s reference data service, please visit: https://www.theice.com/about/fixed-income-data.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE and ADP Introduce Workforce Demographics Data for Municipal Bond Investors Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2021 Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ICE Mortgage Technology’s Marci Davis and Rebecca Frisbie Recognized for Industry-Leading Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ICE to launch Micro MSCI USA and Micro MSCI Europe Index Futures on ICE Futures Singapore
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21ICE Announces That a Record 20,723 Micro NYSE FANG+ Index Futures Traded on August 26
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21ICE Reports Record Futures Open Interest of 48.1 Million Contracts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ICE Mortgage Technology Enhances Encompass Platform Enabling Lenders to Stay Ahead of New Industry Rule
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21ICE and risQ Introduce Social Impact Scores
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21ICE Mortgage Technology’s Latest Origination Insight Report Shows Purchases Eclipse Refinances for First Time in 18 Months
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten