checkAd

Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:40  |  44   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the growing adoption of its Critical Event Management (CEM) People & Life Safety solution, which helps organizations protect their senior leaders and all employees from a wide range of cyber and physical threats while at home, in the office, or traveling. The Everbridge platform allows business, healthcare, and government organizations to assess and identify events, locate key personnel and affected assets, standardize actions to reduce the mean time to respond, and analyze response performance – all helping to keep employees safe and operations running.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005521/en/

Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries (Photo: Business Wire)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, senior executives and staff alike face increased physical threats amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting many security teams to seek out more effective ways to protect employees. In addition to increased physical security incidents, a recent study also confirms that ransomware against organizations increased 62% since 2019.

To address these and other threats, the Everbridge CEM for People & Life Safety use case combines best-in-class risk intelligence with solutions for mobile employees, enabling companies’ Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC) to rapidly communicate with their executive protection teams and staff anywhere in the world in anticipation of, or during, an emergency. In addition to helping organizations safeguard their employees, Everbridge also remains the top choice among many leading security protection firms to help safeguard dignitaries, athletes, performers, and other VIPs.

“During my time leading national intelligence with the FBI, I have seen first-hand how digital and physical crises impact individuals and organizations,” said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer, and former head of the FBI’s Intelligence Division. “Today, we are experiencing a sea change in the security industry through the use of technology that digitally transforms how organizations use risk intelligence for the protection of employees, government officials, dignitaries, or for any individual in harm’s way. Everbridge’s People & Life Safety Critical Event Management solution empowers organizations to fulfill their duty of care obligations through real-time risk assessments and hyper-local data leveraged to quickly automate the response to all types of critical events.”

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the growing adoption of its Critical Event Management (CEM) People & Life Safety solution, which helps organizations protect their senior leaders and all employees from a wide range of cyber and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Everbridge Wins Two 2021 Stevie Awards Honoring Customer Service Team of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the CitizenTM Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Employee and Community Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Everbridge kooperiert mit Associated Press (AP), um globale Nachrichten in die marktführende Critical Event Management (CEM) Plattform zu integrieren
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Everbridge Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlighted by a Record Number of Critical Event Management (CEM) Wins
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Report into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten