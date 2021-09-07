Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the growing adoption of its Critical Event Management (CEM) People & Life Safety solution, which helps organizations protect their senior leaders and all employees from a wide range of cyber and physical threats while at home, in the office, or traveling. The Everbridge platform allows business , healthcare , and government organizations to assess and identify events, locate key personnel and affected assets, standardize actions to reduce the mean time to respond, and analyze response performance – all helping to keep employees safe and operations running.

Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries (Photo: Business Wire)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, senior executives and staff alike face increased physical threats amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting many security teams to seek out more effective ways to protect employees. In addition to increased physical security incidents, a recent study also confirms that ransomware against organizations increased 62% since 2019.

To address these and other threats, the Everbridge CEM for People & Life Safety use case combines best-in-class risk intelligence with solutions for mobile employees, enabling companies’ Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC) to rapidly communicate with their executive protection teams and staff anywhere in the world in anticipation of, or during, an emergency. In addition to helping organizations safeguard their employees, Everbridge also remains the top choice among many leading security protection firms to help safeguard dignitaries, athletes, performers, and other VIPs.

“During my time leading national intelligence with the FBI, I have seen first-hand how digital and physical crises impact individuals and organizations,” said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer, and former head of the FBI’s Intelligence Division. “Today, we are experiencing a sea change in the security industry through the use of technology that digitally transforms how organizations use risk intelligence for the protection of employees, government officials, dignitaries, or for any individual in harm’s way. Everbridge’s People & Life Safety Critical Event Management solution empowers organizations to fulfill their duty of care obligations through real-time risk assessments and hyper-local data leveraged to quickly automate the response to all types of critical events.”