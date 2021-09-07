Faraday Future (FF) Announces Eco-O2O Direct Sales Strategy and Confirms Active Search for Permanent Locations of its First Two Flagship Stores in the United States

Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is actively searching for locations for its permanent flagship store operations in both Los Angeles and New York City. Locations will be in upscale, high traffic areas in both cities. FF flagship stores will offer future users a unique showcase to view and experience the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91’s design, technology and features, including its third internet living space and extreme performance capabilities.

Faraday Future Retail Showroom Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to be pursuing our first physical FF-owned flagship stores which will symbolize FF's core values and the integration of luxury and technology, while guiding users through our unique brand story and experiencing our flagship ultimate intelligent techluxury EV FF 91,” said Christian Gobber, Vice President, Online-to-Offline (“O2O”) Sales, User Ecosystem. “In addition to our FF-owned showrooms, online efforts will continue to play a large part and important role in showcasing our products.”

FF will go-to-market using an Eco-O2O direct sales model leveraging its online platforms (FF intelligent APP, FF.com), FF-owned stores, and partner-owned stores and showrooms for an asset-light sales network expansion. Having its own distribution network will allow FF to provide a seamless user experience and enable the company to deliver the highest level of price transparency to its users.

FF is targeting a future flagship store presence in the 20 top cities around the world by 2025. To date, the company has signed memoranda of understanding with sales partners including Jolta in the U.S., and China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Limited (Harmony Group) in China, among others. Jolta is the first-ever electric vehicle “EV” dealership in the U.S., and Jolta’s EV dealership network plans to cover 15+ major U.S. cities by 2025 and 30+ by 2030.

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.