checkAd

Faraday Future (FF) Announces Eco-O2O Direct Sales Strategy and Confirms Active Search for Permanent Locations of its First Two Flagship Stores in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:45  |  47   |   |   

Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is actively searching for locations for its permanent flagship store operations in both Los Angeles and New York City. Locations will be in upscale, high traffic areas in both cities. FF flagship stores will offer future users a unique showcase to view and experience the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91’s design, technology and features, including its third internet living space and extreme performance capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005355/en/

Faraday Future Retail Showroom Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Retail Showroom Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to be pursuing our first physical FF-owned flagship stores which will symbolize FF's core values and the integration of luxury and technology, while guiding users through our unique brand story and experiencing our flagship ultimate intelligent techluxury EV FF 91,” said Christian Gobber, Vice President, Online-to-Offline (“O2O”) Sales, User Ecosystem. “In addition to our FF-owned showrooms, online efforts will continue to play a large part and important role in showcasing our products.”

FF will go-to-market using an Eco-O2O direct sales model leveraging its online platforms (FF intelligent APP, FF.com), FF-owned stores, and partner-owned stores and showrooms for an asset-light sales network expansion. Having its own distribution network will allow FF to provide a seamless user experience and enable the company to deliver the highest level of price transparency to its users.

FF is targeting a future flagship store presence in the 20 top cities around the world by 2025. To date, the company has signed memoranda of understanding with sales partners including Jolta in the U.S., and China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Limited (Harmony Group) in China, among others. Jolta is the first-ever electric vehicle “EV” dealership in the U.S., and Jolta’s EV dealership network plans to cover 15+ major U.S. cities by 2025 and 30+ by 2030.

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 4
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faraday Future (FF) Announces Eco-O2O Direct Sales Strategy and Confirms Active Search for Permanent Locations of its First Two Flagship Stores in the United States Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is actively searching for locations for its permanent flagship store operations in both Los Angeles and New York City. Locations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Faraday Future China Welcomes Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Liu Yuchao
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Faraday Future Welcomes New Vice President of Manufacturing Matt Tall
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Faraday Future’s Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 Validates Production Timeline as it Completes the Longest Road-Test Among the Global Ultra-Luxury EV Class
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten