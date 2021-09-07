checkAd

Revenues Soar for North American Miners Following China's Crypto Crackdown

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:50   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's crackdown on bitcoin mining has given miners outside China tremendous opportunity and bitcoin miners around the world have jumped on the opportunity to expand their operations. Before the crackdown, China held the helm of bitcoin production generating about half of the world's total output. The crackdown has made it easier for global miners to source miners competitively, expand their operations, and reduce the cost of producing bitcoin. Hello Pal (CSE: HP) (OTCQB: HLLPF), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), HUT 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), and Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSXV: BITF) have been major beneficiaries of the crackdown as their earnings reports show an increase in bitcoin production and revenue.

Hello Pal (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) hit yet another income milestone with its August revenue which passed the $3 million mark, a significant increase in income from July's $2.54 million. The rapidly growing international live streaming, language learning, and social-crypto platform recorded a gross margin of 61% and 8% for its crypto mining and live streaming operations respectively.

The $3M+ record marks a new milestone for Hello Pal as it continues its expansion into non-Chinese markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. "This new record revenue is another important milestone for us, and it shows that our efforts in the earlier part of this year in relation to our live streaming market expansion and crypto-mining initiatives are bearing fruit," said KL Wong, Hello Pal's Founder, and Chairman.

Hello Pal's relocation to more suitable locations in July is one of the factors that contributed to the higher earnings recorded in August 2021. This relocation also promises more long-term stability and profitability for the company.

Crypto Boon Generates Big Returns For Crypto Stocks

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) saw a 220% revenue increase to $29.3 million in Q2 2021 from $9.2 million in Q1 2021 and a 10,147% year-over-year increase from $286,000 in Q2 2020. The company increased the number of miners deployed to 19,395 and held approximately 5,784 bitcoin as of June 30, 2021. Marathon produced 654 newly mined bitcoins in Q2 2021 out of 846 newly minted bitcoin as of June 30, 2021. Aside from increasing its bitcoin production, Marathon increased its hash rate by 196% from 0.7EH/s by the end of Q1 2021 to 2.9EH/s by June 30, 2021. The company's increasing production continued into July with the company recording a 66% increase in BTC production to 442.2 new BTC in July.

