CEVEC and UCB sign agreement for the use of CEVEC's ELEVECTA(R) AAV manufacturing technology in Gene Therapy 07.09.2021

The ELEVECTA(R) Technology produces Stable Producer Cell Lines designed to enable fully scalable, high-performance AAV vector production

Under the agreement, CEVEC grants UCB rights and options to the ELEVECTA(R) Technology for the research, development and manufacturing of AAV gene therapy products

Cologne, Germany, September 07th, 2021

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) today announced the signing of an agreement with UCB S.A. (UCB; Euronext: UCB) on the evaluation and use of CEVEC's proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for the research, development, and manufacturing of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapy applications.

According to the agreement, CEVEC grants UCB non-exclusive rights for research and development using ELEVECTA(R) producer cell lines for specific transgenes selected by UCB. The agreement also grants UCB options to obtain licenses for use of the ELEVECTA(R) producer cell lines in commercial manufacturing of potential AAV gene therapy products, and for the internal use of the ELEVECTA(R) Technology at UCB to generate new producer cell lines. Under the terms of the license, CEVEC is eligible for license fees, clinical and regulatory milestone payments, as well as royalties on potential future net sales. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased to have UCB embarking on the ELEVECTA(R) Technology enabling them to use the platform for scalable, robust and efficient manufacturing of gene therapy vectors," said Dr. Nicole Faust, Chief Executive Officer of CEVEC. "This license agreement represents a further step towards establishing ELEVECTA(R) as the future AAV manufacturing standard. With more and more gene therapies in development, we see an increasing need in the industry for scalable manufacturing technologies to enable production of AAV vectors at large scale."