Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Announces New US Symbol, EWGFF

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Eat Well Group”) (CSE: EWG) (US:EWGFF) is pleased to announce that it has changed it’s US trading symbol from RKSCF to EWGFF effective at the open on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The Company has applied for and expects to receive DTC Eligibility in the coming weeks.

ABOUT EAT WELL INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc is an investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, foodtech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the future financial performance of the Company’s investee entities, the anticipated consolidated financial results associated with the portfolio companies. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of the Company to execute its business plan. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such risks include, without limitation: the failure to negotiate and execute additional investments in target industries, the ability of the Company to complete investments in a timely manner or at all; the receipt of requisite approvals to complete the additional investments; the ability of the Company to realize the expected benefits and synergies of investments; unexpected disruptions to the operations and businesses of the Company and investee entities as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic or other disease outbreaks including a resurgence in the cases of COVID-19; the ability of the Company to comply with applicable government regulations in a regulated industry; any change in accounting practices or treatment affecting the consolidation of financial results adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; costs of inputs; crop failures; litigation; currency fluctuations; competition; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; industry consolidation; loss of key management and/or employees; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

