Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Announces New US Symbol, EWGFF

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. ( the “Company” or “Eat Well Group”) (CSE: EWG ) (US: EWGFF ) is pleased to announce that it has changed it’s US trading symbol from RKSCF to EWGFF effective at the open on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

ABOUT EAT WELL INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc is an investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, foodtech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

