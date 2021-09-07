checkAd

ExxonMobil to Certify Natural Gas, Help Customers Meet Environmental Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:55  |  29   |   |   

ExxonMobil said today it has signed an agreement with an independent validator, non-profit MiQ, to begin the certification process for natural gas produced at its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico. Certified natural gas validates emissions reduction efforts and helps customers meet their emissions goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005186/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Exxon Mobil!
Long
Basispreis 47,64€
Hebel 7,55
Ask 0,64
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 62,30€
Hebel 6,98
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ExxonMobil employees oversee a production facility in New Mexico, where the company plans to begin the certification process for natural gas produced in the Permian Basin. The process will use rigorous, independent criteria established by a third-party validator, MiQ. Certified natural gas validates emissions reduction efforts and helps customers meet their environmental goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

ExxonMobil employees oversee a production facility in New Mexico, where the company plans to begin the certification process for natural gas produced in the Permian Basin. The process will use rigorous, independent criteria established by a third-party validator, MiQ. Certified natural gas validates emissions reduction efforts and helps customers meet their environmental goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

MiQ is a partnership between RMI, formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute, and SYSTEMIQ, a global sustainable development consultancy. It developed and maintains the “MiQ Standard,” a framework that assesses and grades methane intensity, enhanced monitoring technology deployment, and operating practices that promote a culture of emissions management and continuous improvement. A MiQ accredited independent auditor performs the assessment, and MiQ issues tradeable certificates based on the grade achieved.

“We are reducing methane emissions responsibly and economically, and by working with MiQ, we can provide our customers with credible third-party validation of those efforts,” said Bart Cahir, senior vice president of unconventional at ExxonMobil. “As we improve our operations, certifying our natural gas will help our customers achieve their goals and support a lower-carbon future.”

ExxonMobil has selected Poker Lake for certification because of the wide range of technology solutions already in place, scale advantages, proximity to nearby markets, and growth potential as production in New Mexico increases. The company has expanded use of aerial LiDAR imaging and SOOFIE methane detection technologies in the region and is evaluating additional next-generation applications, including satellites and artificial intelligence, as part of its ongoing initiatives to find smarter and faster ways to detect and mitigate emissions.

Seite 1 von 3
Exxon Mobil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ExxonMobil to Certify Natural Gas, Help Customers Meet Environmental Goals ExxonMobil said today it has signed an agreement with an independent validator, non-profit MiQ, to begin the certification process for natural gas produced at its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico. Certified natural gas validates …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.09.21Wo wird ExxonMobil in 10 Jahren stehen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt zu - Warten auf Arbeitsmarktdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten halten Rekordrally am Laufen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten halten Rekordrally am Laufen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21ExxonMobil Introduces EMRD, a Renewable Diesel Process Technology to Enable High Yields from Bio-Feedstocks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.08.21Halliburton: Chance auf Comeback
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
27.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Powell-Rede bringt Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21Aktien New York: Powell-Rede bringt Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21ConocoPhillips: Neuer Schwung muss her!
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
25.08.21ExxonMobil Affiliate to Produce Renewable Diesel to Help Reduce Transportation Emissions in Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten