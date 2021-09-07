TRADE X Announces Acquisition of Automotive Export Company Techlantic Ltd.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade X Group of Companies Inc. (TRADE X) , a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement acquiring Techlantic Ltd. (Techlantic), an Ontario-based automotive trading, redistribution, and financing company, for undisclosed terms. The strategic acquisition enhances existing platform capabilities such as trade financing, logistics, and letter of credit processing, and provides additional wholesale automotive trading expertise to the TRADE X platform for car dealers, importers, exporters, and fleet owners, rental companies, and mobility solution providers.

Techlantic, with its strong history in international vehicle trade dating back to 1983, facilitates all aspects of trade financing, including cash flow management, tax claims, shipping, letter of credit processing, and accounting. Techlantic enables automotive trading customers to obtain financing and navigate the complexities of tax compliance and international regulation. With over 30 years of experience exporting vehicles globally, Techlantic has been consistently profitable with annual sales exceeding US$105 million in 2020, and has an extensive international client base throughout Canada, the US, Mexico, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Techlantic's management team will remain in place following the transaction. As part of the TRADE X group, Techlantic's network of suppliers and customers will benefit from TRADE X's efficient processes, automation tools and financing opportunities that TRADE X provides.

"As international automotive trade and finance specialists, we are thrilled to join TRADE X. We are confident that, through the acquisition of Techlantic, TRADE X will significantly enhance the scope and capabilities of our operations as we continue to disrupt the global automotive trade industry via sales, supply and distribution," said Eric van Essen, Managing Director of Techlantic.

Ryan Davidson, Founder and CEO of TRADE X, stated: "The TRADE X team recognizes Techlantic as an established leader in helping customers overcome many of the complexities of trading pre-owned vehicles internationally. We are delighted to welcome them as we embark on an exciting period of international growth and additional strategic, accretive acquisitions."