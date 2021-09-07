checkAd

Sprinklr to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be virtually presenting at the following event:

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Presenter: Ragy Thomas, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be available on Sprinklr’s investor relations website: https://investors.sprinklr.com/

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

