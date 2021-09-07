checkAd

UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop Celebrate Grandparents Day with New Resources to Help Families Grow in Healthy Ways

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, are celebrating National Grandparents Day on Sept. 12 with a new "Grandparents Are Grand!" guidebook. The free resource is available to download at www.grandparentsday.com, providing grandparents fun new ways to connect with grandchildren and build social and emotional skills.

The “Grandparents Are Grand!” guidebook is the latest resource in Sesame Workshop’s Growing Every Day, Every Way program made possible by UnitedHealthcare. Since 2010, Growing Every Day, Every Way has provided educational resources for families on developmental milestones, including the importance of making nutritious food choices and incorporating physical activities into daily routines.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 393,04€
Hebel 13,81
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 454,05€
Hebel 13,30
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"Grandparents Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate grandparents and their role in raising kids, sometimes as primary caregivers, by acknowledging their contributions and supporting them," said Tim Spilker, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community & State. "COVID-19 has created unique challenges for families to connect, interact and build healthy relationships together. UnitedHealthcare is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sesame Workshop — a leader in early childhood education — to meet that challenge with resources to help children establish lifelong healthy habits."

According to the 2019 U.S. Census American Community Survey, there are more than 70 million grandparents in the United States, including 2.4 million "grandparent caregivers" with primary responsibility for grandchildren under 18 who live with them. Grandparent caregivers are often longer-term primary caregivers, with 15% responsible for their grandkids for longer than five years. Additionally, more than 7 million grandparents are living with a grandchild under the age of 18.

“Sesame Workshop is dedicated to helping improve the health of the whole family across generations,” said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop. “We’re thrilled to team up with UnitedHealthcare once again in honoring the important role that grandparents play in young children’s lives this Grandparents Day.”

To learn more about new Grandparents Day resources and Grow Every Day, Every Way, visit https://www.GrandparentsDay.com.

About Sesame Workshop
 Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.

About UnitedHealthcare
 UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop Celebrate Grandparents Day with New Resources to Help Families Grow in Healthy Ways UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, are celebrating National Grandparents Day on Sept. 12 with a new "Grandparents Are Grand!" guidebook. The free resource is available to download at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
02.09.21United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21State of Nevada Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.08.21UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten