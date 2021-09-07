checkAd

Empowering the Digital Future NortonLifeLock Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual account of its commitments and progress on the company’s priority ESG issues. The 2021 ESG Report highlights NortonLifeLock’s ongoing pledge to bring together its team, expertise, and powerful technology to help build a safe, inclusive, and sustainable future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005146/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu NortonLifeLock Inc!
Short
Basispreis 29,45€
Hebel 12,14
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 25,06€
Hebel 10,96
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Today’s consumer expects and deserves a partner they can trust to do the right thing and a company that embraces Corporate Responsibility. A high standard of ethics and good governance are NortonLifeLock’s greatest strengths as we advocate, innovate, communicate, and execute as a team,” said Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer, NortonLifeLock.

During the company’s fiscal year 2021, NortonLifeLock reassessed its Corporate Responsibility program – NortonLifeLock Cares – to ensure strategic and impactful programming that utilizes the best of what the company has to offer to support its customers, communities, employees, and business stakeholders. This assessment determined NortonLifeLock’s five key priority ESG issues, which guide the company’s efforts and benchmarks moving forward: Education and Training for Cyber Safety; Data Privacy and Protection; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Talent Development and Engagement; and Climate and Energy.

Over the past 12 months, as people spent increasingly more time online, NortonLifeLock leveraged its leading expertise in consumer Cyber Safety to help protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. NortonLifeLock’s product donations, with a retail value of more than $4 million, helped nonprofits, public libraries, and families keep their devices and data secure. NortonLifeLock also expanded its financial commitments and partnerships with organizations like National PTA and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to deliver Cyber Safety education programs that enable families and girls to build the necessary skills to protect themselves online.

NortonLifeLock continues to build a strong, diverse, and passionate team. In FY21, NortonLifeLock increased the number of female employees, women in leadership positions, and employees from underrepresented communities. Today, women make up 33% of NortonLifeLock’s global workforce and 30% of its leadership, while individuals from underrepresented groups account for 13% of the employee population. The Company also expanded its employee resource groups – which convene employees together to learn, support, mentor, and celebrate with one another – and launched an eLearning platform and mentoring program to foster career development.

Further, NortonLifeLock reimagined its environmental strategy, outlining five pillars to drive environmental stewardship: climate and energy; sustainable products; supply chain; engagement; and reporting. In FY21, the Company achieved a 52% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). NortonLifeLock also became a supporter of the Crypto Climate Accord and its objectives to transition the global crypto industry to net-zero GHG emissions by 2040.

NortonLifeLock has been recognized by many of the world’s leading ESG benchmarks for the Company’s performance and commitment to transparency. The Company was named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking for the second consecutive year and earned a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. NortonLifeLock’s work is supported by a culture of innovation, guided by a driven leadership team, and executed by talented team members who share a passion for making the digital world a safer, more sustainable, and more inclusive place.

To learn more about how NortonLifeLock is empowering the digital future, read the full 2021 ESG Report.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empowering the Digital Future NortonLifeLock Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual account of its commitments and progress on the company’s priority ESG issues. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21COVID-19 Drives Nearly 1 in 3 Americans to Screen Addiction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21NortonLifeLock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of NortonLifeLock Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NLOK
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21NortonLifeLock and Avast to Merge to Lead the Transformation of Consumer Cyber Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Norton Adds New Features to Family Plan to Boost Safety as Parents Send Their Children Back to School
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten