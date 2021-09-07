Xilinx Showcases New Solutions and Technologies for Software and Hardware Developers as Xilinx Adapt 2021 Kicks Off

(Xilinx Adapt) – Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today unveiled powerful new solutions and IP for its rapidly growing software, AI, and hardware developer communities at the first week of Xilinx Adapt 2021, the company’s virtual technology conference. Week one is focused on software and hardware developers, with news highlights including a complete software stack for intelligent video analytics applications and an expanded video and imaging IP portfolio for its UltraScale+ and Versal devices.

The company also announced that Hackster.io will again be conducting its Adaptive Computing Challenge design contest with Xilinx. As part of the expanded contest, now in its second year, Hackster.io will award $70,000 USD in total prize money to 15 winners as well as over 350 boards in prizes. The Adaptive Computing Challenge 2021 also adds new categories recognizing innovations by university students and women-in-technology teams. Contest registration opens this week at Adapt.

Taking place September 7-16, Adapt 2021 will feature executive keynotes with appearances from partners and customers, along with a series of more than 100 presentations, forums, product trainings and labs designed to help users unlock the value of adaptive computing. The free, six-day event kicks off this week with three days of content targeting software and hardware developers. The final three days next week will focus on the company’s broad end-market segments, with dedicated sessions covering aerospace and defense, automotive, data center, industrial, medical, and wired and wireless businesses.

“The first week of Xilinx Adapt is designed to educate new, as well as advanced developers on the latest development environments and resources available to more easily build applications on Xilinx platforms,” said Ramine Roane, vice president of marketing, AI and Software, Xilinx. “We are committed to helping the developer community accelerate applications on adaptive hardware, to propel the industry forward and have a positive impact on people’s lives. We are making programming of adaptive platforms more accessible to all developers, by interfacing to popular domain-specific and more generic open-source development frameworks.”