Travelers Marks National Suicide Prevention Week with New Resources for Contractors

“Data indicates that construction workers may be subject to a greater risk of suicide, and awareness is the first step toward prevention,” said Jennifer Lee, Vice President, National Practice Lead, Loss Sensitive and Wrap Up, Construction at Travelers. “Knowing the factors that could increase someone’s risk of suicide can help contractors better identify and assist vulnerable employees.”

In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today released a new white paper and Risk Control eGUIDE designed to help contractors assess and implement suicide-in-construction awareness programs.

Travelers is also supporting the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP) and its goal of creating a zero-suicide industry. Construction companies can access CIASP’s trainings, posters, toolbox talks and self-assessments free of charge to help them evaluate their mental health and suicide prevention preparedness.

Dr. Marcos Iglesias, Vice President and Chief Medical Director at Travelers, added, “Suicide rates have historically increased during economic downturns and periods of higher unemployment. As COVID-19 continues to negatively affect the workforce, we can take steps now to help our construction customers understand mental health issues and potentially stop an upward trend of suicides.”

To review these resources, please visit the Suicide in the Construction Industry and Suicide and the Construction Worker webpages on Travelers.com.

