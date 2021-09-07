Mark Peek Appointed to SentinelOne Board of Directors

Mr. Peek brings over 20 years of executive leadership in the enterprise technology sector. Mr. Peek currently serves as executive vice president, managing director and head of Workday Ventures , the strategic capital arm of Workday, Inc. (“Workday”). Previously, from 2015 to 2018, Mr. Peek served as co-president at Workday , and from 2012 to 2016, served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Workday. Prior to Workday, Mr. Peek was co-president and CFO at VMware, Inc., (“VMware”) where he helped lead the company’s IPO, and supported finance and business operations as the company grew to become a leading enterprise software provider. Prior to VMware, Mr. Peek held positions as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Amazon.com, and was also a partner at Deloitte.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Mark Peek was previously appointed to SentinelOne’s board of directors.

“Securing work and data has become one of the top business risk factors for enterprises, making it essential for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and boards to be active participants in modernizing cyberdefenses,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-Founder and CEO, SentinelOne. “Mark’s experience leading iconic technology companies, as well as his track record in shepherding finance organizations, provides invaluable insight into the challenges CFOs and boards face in the wake of the constantly evolving threat landscape.”

Mr. Peek will leverage his extensive leadership and business experience to help SentinelOne continue scaling.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just the responsibility of IT – CFOs must also be involved and invest in cyberdefense,” said Mr. Peek, executive vice president, managing director, and head of Workday Ventures. “SentinelOne’s unique approach highlights how AI technology is a powerful tool in fighting today’s cyber threats. I look forward to supporting SentinelOne as the company continues to develop its business through a period of hyper-growth.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005529/en/