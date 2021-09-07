Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V, Redemption of 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

Cincinnati Bell also announced that, in connection with the completion of the Transaction, it will redeem all of its issued and outstanding 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, without par value (the “6 3/4% Preferred Shares”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a one-twentieth interest in a 6 3/4% Preferred Share (the “Depositary Shares”) (NYSE: CBB.PRB).

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) (“Cincinnati Bell” or “the Company”), today announced the completion of its acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V (“MIP”), in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction

The Transaction, which was originally announced on March 13, 2020, was approved by Cincinnati Bell’s shareholders on May 7, 2020. The completion of the Transaction follows the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Under the terms of the merger agreement providing for the Transaction, a controlled subsidiary of MIP was merged with and into Cincinnati Bell, with Cincinnati Bell surviving the merger as a controlled subsidiary of MIP. Each of Cincinnati Bell’s issued and outstanding common shares (other than certain excluded shares) was converted into the right to receive $15.50 per share in cash, without interest.

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, effective today, trading of Cincinnati Bell’s common shares has been suspended on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and Cincinnati Bell has requested that its common shares be delisted from the NYSE.

Redemption of 6 3/4% Preferred Shares

On September 7, 2021, Cincinnati Bell will mail notices of redemption to holders of Depositary Shares specifying the terms, conditions and procedures for the redemption.

The Depositary Shares will be redeemed simultaneously with the redemption of the 6 3/4% Preferred Shares on September 22, 2021, at a redemption price of $50 per Depositary Share (equivalent to $1,000 per 6 3/4% Preferred Share).

As a result of the redemption, holders of Depositary Shares as of September 15, 2021 will receive a prorated quarterly cash dividend on the Depositary Shares for the third quarter of 2021 on October 1, 2021.

Payment for the Depositary Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as redemption agent. Questions regarding the redemption may be directed to the redemption agent at:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.