Global Helium Corp. Adds Third Core Area and Additional Acreage in Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (the “Company” or “Global” ), a North American helium exploration and development company with significant landholdings in Saskatchewan’s “helium fairway”, is pleased to announce it has acquired additional land and, in the process, established a third core area in southern Saskatchewan. The new acreage, when combined with the Company’s current land position, increases Global’s land holdings to over 668,000 acres in Saskatchewan.

The Company’s holdings are in Saskatchewan’s famed “helium fairway”, home to the majority of Canada’s helium reserves and production where helium has been tested and produced in concentrations of over 2% since the 1960’s. The original helium discoveries were made pre-1960 as early explorers for oil and natural gas in Saskatchewan found “inert, non-flammable or non-combustible gas” containing primarily helium and nitrogen.

Global’s latest land acquisition has increased Core Area One to 152,944 ha (377,931 acres). Core Area One is approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Swift Current, home to Saskatchewan’s original helium production facility. Large geological structures have been long known to exist in the area and were proposed for helium exploration in 1960. One such structure on Global’s land, the Lawson Structure, shows four-way closure over 6,400 acres and is a potential structural trap for helium. This feature was drilled in 1944 by Imperial Oil and review of the available well data showed the well recovered “non-combustible gas”. A second structure, the Elbow Structure, was also drilled by Imperial Oil in 1945 and management’s analysis indicates a significant structure at depth. There is also a potential third structure that Global expects to better define with seismic and additional drilling in the future (see news release dated March 18, 2021). Global is in the process of integrating the data from seismic acquired in Q1 2021 and new seismic purchased in Q2 2021 into the geologic model to advance these prospects to the drill stage.