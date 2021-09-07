checkAd

VPG Foil Resistor’s newest high-precision resistor with first-of-its-kind construction offers unique capabilities for telecommunications applications

Innovative packaging design avoids known flip-chip mounting challenges and pairs with highest resistor performances available in a 0402 package size

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPG Foil Resistors (www.vpgfoilresistors.com), today released the FRFS0402, its smallest ultra-high-precision Bulk Metal Foil technology resistor which features a standoff construction that offers an improvement over regular flip chip technology. VPG Foil Resistors is a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

The FRFS0402 is ideally suited for use in telecommunication network equipment (including 5G, downhole data center, or fiber optics), medical equipment (including pace makers or hearing-aids), high temperature applications, automated test equipment (ATE), mid-range audio, handheld meters and other small size instrumentation or control equipment. It also can be used in avionics, military, and space (AMS) applications.

VPG Foil Resistors’ invention of a unique flip chip construction with standoffs offers a breakthrough for mounting reliability and assembly efficiency since it allows for regular visual inspection and adds more robustness to the soldering points. In addition, the thicker terminals increase the component’s power rating due to improved heat dissipation, and provide 40% PCB space savings compared to traditional wraparound components. With more than 2 years of production use, VPG Foil Resistors flip chip design has not experienced any known cases of solder cracks or other mounting issues.

Originally custom designed to meet the requirements of a fiber optics network equipment manufacturer, VPG Foil Resistors is now offering the FRFS0402 flip chip package with standoffs for standard purchase.

Utilizing a Z1 Foil Technology resistive element, the FRFS0402 builds on the latest evolution of the Bulk Metal Foil technology, making it the best performing 0402 size resistor available in the market. The FRFS0402 features a maximum TCR of ±2.5ppm/°C (–55°C to +125°C, +25°C Ref) and a very high typical long-term stability of 0.01% (100ppm) at +70°C, 2,000 h (at rated power).

The Bulk Metal Foil technology furthermore provides other inherit advantages over alternative resistors including a tolerance to ±0.05% (500 ppm), a non-inductive, non-capacitive, non-hot-spot design, and a short time overload capability of ≤0.01% (100 ppm).

The FRFS0402’ rated power of 75 mW at +70°C and gold finished terminals allow for reliable operation at high ambient temperatures up to +200°C. This high power rating for a 0402 resistor, achieved by the unique standoff construction, paired with the fast stabilization under power due to the Z1 Foil Technology, makes the FRFS0402 ideal for demanding applications such as 5G fiber optic data transmission networks or high temperature sensors.

