Novan to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will participate in a fireside chat during the September 13 th – 15 th H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com) for 90 days.

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website: hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Novan



Novan, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases, and various other medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate is SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties, for the treatment of molluscum. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important unmet medical need for the treatment of molluscum.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

833-475-8247

NOVN@jtcir.com