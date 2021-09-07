checkAd

Novan to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will participate in a fireside chat during the September 13th – 15th H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com) for 90 days.

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website: hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases, and various other medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate is SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties, for the treatment of molluscum. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important unmet medical need for the treatment of molluscum.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
NOVN@jtcir.com





