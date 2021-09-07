checkAd

SaviBank Establishes Loan Production Team in Friday Harbor, Washington; Bruce Martin to Lead New Lending Team

BURLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVVB), the bank holding company for SaviBank, today announced that it has formed a new lending team located in Friday Harbor, serving the business and personal lending needs in San Juan County, including San Juan, Orcas and Lopez islands. Leading the new lending team is Bruce Martin, Senior Vice President and Loan Production Manager.

“Our new lending team that we have built out in Friday Harbor presents a fantastic opportunity for Savi to enter a business-friendly market in San Juan County. Fortunately, we have four community bankers with roots in the area to carry out our mission and share our commitment to value,” said Andrew Hunter, President and CEO of SaviBank. “Leading the team is Bruce Martin, Senior Vice President and Loan Production Manager. Martin, who was formerly EVP/Chief Credit Officer with Islanders Bank, is a seasoned banker and proven leader, and we are excited to have him lead this new lending team as we expand our presence in San Juan County.”

Rounding out the team is Mike Taylor, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, Scott Sluis, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, and AJ Tokunaga, Vice President and Commercial & Mortgage Loan Officer. The entire lending team was formerly with Islanders Bank in San Juan County and collectively brings over 27 years of banking experience in the San Juan Islands.

“Over the past few years, we have been very active with growing the company and expanding our bank presence in and around the communities we serve,” said Michal D. Cann, Chairman and President of Savi Financial Corporation, and Chairman of SaviBank. “In January, after exploring opportunities to enter the mortgage lending market, we brought in a team of seasoned, qualified bankers to establish a mortgage lending division. In April, we closed on the purchase of the Freeland branch on Whidbey Island from Coastal Community Bank, and relocated from our existing Freeland branch to the new location. This new branch is in a better location, and will help us expand our footprint in Freeland and throughout Whidbey Island. All of these efforts complement our expansion efforts put into place in 2019, when we opened full-service branches in Concrete, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon, relocated our loan production office into a full-service branch in Anacortes and relocated our Oak Harbor branch and our main Burlington branch. We will continue to look for ways to add new talent and expand our company franchise while supporting our customers and communities.”

