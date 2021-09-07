Ecolab Announces Expiration Date Results for Exchange Offers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) (NYSE:ECL) today announced results as of the expiration date at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 3, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), of its offers (“Exchange Offers”) to certain eligible holders to exchange its outstanding notes of the four series described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for up to $500 million aggregate principal amount (the “Exchange Cap”) of its newly issued 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “New Notes”) and cash (including cash in lieu of fractional New Notes). The New Notes are a further issuance of, and are in addition to, the 2.750% notes due 2055 (the “Original 2055 Notes”) that Ecolab issued for cash on August 18, 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of $300 million.



The Exchange Offers are being conducted on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum (the “Offering Memorandum”) dated August 9, 2021, and related letter of transmittal (together, the “Exchange Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein are as defined in the Offering Memorandum.