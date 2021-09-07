checkAd

Ecolab Announces Expiration Date Results for Exchange Offers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) (NYSE:ECL) today announced results as of the expiration date at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 3, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), of its offers (“Exchange Offers”) to certain eligible holders to exchange its outstanding notes of the four series described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for up to $500 million aggregate principal amount (the “Exchange Cap”) of its newly issued 2.750% Notes due 2055 (the “New Notes”) and cash (including cash in lieu of fractional New Notes). The New Notes are a further issuance of, and are in addition to, the 2.750% notes due 2055 (the “Original 2055 Notes”) that Ecolab issued for cash on August 18, 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of $300 million.

The Exchange Offers are being conducted on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum (the “Offering Memorandum”) dated August 9, 2021, and related letter of transmittal (together, the “Exchange Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein are as defined in the Offering Memorandum.

Ecolab previously announced that it extended the deadline to receive the Early Participation Amount beyond 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 20, 2021 (the “Early Participation Date”) to the Expiration Date. Accordingly, holders of Old Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date will receive the Total Exchange Consideration (without deduction of the Early Participation Amount) for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes.

As of the Expiration Date, according to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent for the Exchange Offers, the aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Exchange Offers was $387,385,000, consisting of an aggregate principal amount of each series as set forth in the table below, which amount includes the $385,293,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and accepted by Ecolab on August 24, 2021 (the “Early Participation Settlement Date”). Ecolab expects to accept all Old Notes tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date, and settlement of such tendered notes is expected to occur on September 8, 2021.

