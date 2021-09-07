Fluent Strengthens Customer Acquisition Capabilities for its Growing Roster of Global Brands with Full Acquisition of Winopoly, LLC 

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading performance marketing company, announced today that it has fully acquired Winopoly, LLC. A complementary marketplace matching consumers to brands through engaging content and live agent solutions, the acquisition of Winopoly augments Fluent’s existing capabilities.

Fluent acquired a 50% stake in Winopoly on April 1, 2020. With this full acquisition, Fluent accelerates its ability to provide end-to-end, personalized customer acquisition solutions to a growing roster of top-tier, global brands.

To maximize the company’s evolving capabilities, Fluent is also launching Fluent Sales Solutions, a new business division designed to reach consumers shopping within high-consideration categories including Medicare, Life Insurance, Auto Insurance, Home Services, Financial Services, and Legal Services. With the full integration of Winopoly, Fluent Sales Solutions will enable companies within these categories to engage high-intent consumers via their preferred channels – digital, live agent, and traditional offline.

“We are thrilled to onboard the Winopoly team and fully integrate these colleagues into our launch of Fluent Sales Solutions,” said Matthew Conlin, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Fluent. “With over 25 years of experience in call center management and best-in-class compliance protocols, the Winopoly team will enable us to further expand our media footprint and develop products that drive value and accelerated growth for world class brands in the US and abroad.”

“I am proud and excited about what both teams have been able to accomplish in a short 18 months - we established foundational “anchor/premier” partnerships in which Fluent and our brand partners sit together to co-author strategies that will accelerate sales. I look forward to continuing to grow those partnerships – as well as fostering new ones,” said Luciano Rammairone, Winopoly’s Founder.