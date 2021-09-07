Sumo Logic Announces Integration with ServiceNow Service Graph Connector and Security Incident Response
New Integrations with Sumo Logic Native Connectors Streamline Monitoring and Security of Modern IT and Security Operation Workflows within ServiceNow
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program by integrating its Continuous Intelligence Platform
for logs, metrics, traces and events with Service Graph, helping customers to quickly, easily, and reliably load third-party data into the system, enabling data quality, timeliness, and
scalability.
Connectors validated by ServiceNow’s Service Graph Connector Program integrate the expertise of the ServiceNow partner ecosystem into Service Graph. Sumo Logic’s Service Graph Connector enables customers to effectively manage their modern digital product and services lifecycles by:
- Ingesting auto-discovered, ephemeral AWS and VMware asset data from Sumo Logic’s observability solution to update the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) in real time.
- Extending the CMDB system of record beyond traditional IT operations, giving IT teams more context and visibility into modern application development, deployment and operational
processes.
- Driving more efficient triage and risk management for security operations teams through automated enrichment of security incidents with asset data collected by the Service Graph
Connector.
ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services, evolves the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) beyond inventory and asset management. By using ServiceNow Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. Service Graph underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology, people, and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investment to rationalize portfolios, automate development and cloud operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.
