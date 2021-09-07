Sumo Logic Announces Integration with ServiceNow Service Graph Connector and Security Incident Response

New Integrations with Sumo Logic Native Connectors Streamline Monitoring and Security of Modern IT and Security Operation Workflows within ServiceNow

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program by integrating its Continuous Intelligence Platform for logs, metrics, traces and events with Service Graph, helping customers to quickly, easily, and reliably load third-party data into the system, enabling data quality, timeliness, and scalability.

