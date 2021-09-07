checkAd

Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

10 Restaurant Deal Will Expand Brand Presence Across Florida’s East Coast

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its newest multi-unit deal that will add 10 new locations to the state of Florida in partnership with franchisees Aman Singh, Ajay Singh, Navdeep Bassi and Shubegh Bassi. The expansion deal comes just a few months after the franchisee family opened their first location in Melbourne, FL in May 2021 – the first of an existing three-unit commitment that was made in 2019. By adding 10 new restaurants to their deal, the franchisee family gains exclusive rights to the Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties along Florida’s Space Coast and Treasure Coast regions.

“Our first Del Taco opened in Melbourne has been welcomed by locals with open arms who appreciate the dedication to quality ingredients and our commitment to quick, convenient service.,” said Aman Singh, co-head of the Singh and Bassi Group. “We’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 26 years and have a lot of experience working with brands that offer lots of opportunity for growth and have a strong brand presence, which drew us to Del Taco. We’re really excited to continue bringing more Del Tacos throughout the state of Florida.”

Aman has been part of the retail industry for more than a decade and has been a Florida resident since 2010, operating both convenience and food businesses. Alongside his cousin, Navdeep and the rest of the family, they are working closely with an experienced operations partner who has more than 30 years of experience in the QSR sector in the Brevard County area.

“We are very excited to see the Singh and Bassi Group, on the heels of an incredibly successful opening of their first restaurant and with two more sites already in progress, take this step to extend our partnership and mutual commitment to large scale growth in Florida,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “They have immediately proven to be excellent operators and stewards of the brand and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this expansion of our relationship.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Tara Woodall
Allison + Partners
deltaco@allisonpr.com 
619-342-9386





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening 10 Restaurant Deal Will Expand Brand Presence Across Florida’s East CoastLAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock ...
WENDEL: Release of the 2021 half-year consolidated financial statements
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...