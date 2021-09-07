Panbela to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 13, 2021

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/0f9ebd4e-a18b-4f0a-8079-0c900e8ad631

Management will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.





Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: September 20-23

Presentation Date and Time: September 21, 2021, at 9:55am ET

Event link: https://www.oppenheimer.com/events/2021/fall-healthcare-life-sciences- ...

About SBP-101

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting potential complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Recently observed serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the current Panbela sponsored clinical trial provides support for continued evaluation of SBP-101 in a randomized clinical trial. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799 .