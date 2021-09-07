checkAd

Roper Technologies to Present at RBC Capital Markets Virtual Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that it is presenting at an investor conference sponsored by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time). A link to the virtual presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com. The presentation can also be accessed directly by using the following URL https://rbc.event.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com





