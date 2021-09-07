Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at Extraordinary General Meeting

DALLAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepGreen Metals, Inc. (DeepGreen), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SOAC) (SOAC), a special purpose acquisition company with a dedicated ESG focus, announced today that at the SOAC extraordinary general meeting held on September 3, 2021, SOAC’s shareholders approved their previously announced business combination to create TMC the metals company Inc. (“The Metals Company” or “TMC”). The transaction is expected to close as promptly as reasonably practicable, but in no event later than the third business day following the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions set forth in the Business Combination Agreement (BCA) between SOAC and DeepGreen.

In connection with the closing of the transaction, TMC expects to receive approximately $137.3 million in cash prior to transaction fees, including approximately $27.2 million of proceeds that will be distributed from the SOAC trust account after accounting for redemptions. In connection with the initial announcement of the transaction in March 2021 and the entry into the BCA with DeepGreen, SOAC entered into subscription agreements with a number of strategic and institutional investors for a $330.3 million private placement of SOAC Class A ordinary shares; however, only approximately $110.1 million of proceeds from the private placement were received as of the date hereof. SOAC intends to continue to seek to enforce the funding obligations of the non-performing investors under the subscription agreements, but there can be no assurances that it will be successful in those efforts. DeepGreen intends to wave the BCA’s condition to closing that the Aggregate Transaction Proceeds (as defined in the BCA) shall be equal to or greater than $250 million.

The DeepGreen team remains focused on delivering value to the combined company’s shareholders by advancing towards commercial production from its resources of battery metals. With the expected proceeds, DeepGreen believes that the combined company will have the funding required to reach its previously stated key milestone of permitting to advance commencement of commercial production which includes, but is not limited to, completion of its nodule processing and refining pilot plant program, completion and submission of its Environmental Impact Assessment, construction and deployment of its pilot nodule collection system, and most significantly, submission of an application for an exploitation contract for its NORI area.