checkAd

Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

DALLAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepGreen Metals, Inc. (DeepGreen), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SOAC) (SOAC), a special purpose acquisition company with a dedicated ESG focus, announced today that at the SOAC extraordinary general meeting held on September 3, 2021, SOAC’s shareholders approved their previously announced business combination to create TMC the metals company Inc. (“The Metals Company” or “TMC”). The transaction is expected to close as promptly as reasonably practicable, but in no event later than the third business day following the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions set forth in the Business Combination Agreement (BCA) between SOAC and DeepGreen.

Transaction Details

In connection with the closing of the transaction, TMC expects to receive approximately $137.3 million in cash prior to transaction fees, including approximately $27.2 million of proceeds that will be distributed from the SOAC trust account after accounting for redemptions. In connection with the initial announcement of the transaction in March 2021 and the entry into the BCA with DeepGreen, SOAC entered into subscription agreements with a number of strategic and institutional investors for a $330.3 million private placement of SOAC Class A ordinary shares; however, only approximately $110.1 million of proceeds from the private placement were received as of the date hereof. SOAC intends to continue to seek to enforce the funding obligations of the non-performing investors under the subscription agreements, but there can be no assurances that it will be successful in those efforts. DeepGreen intends to wave the BCA’s condition to closing that the Aggregate Transaction Proceeds (as defined in the BCA) shall be equal to or greater than $250 million. 

The DeepGreen team remains focused on delivering value to the combined company’s shareholders by advancing towards commercial production from its resources of battery metals. With the expected proceeds, DeepGreen believes that the combined company will have the funding required to reach its previously stated key milestone of permitting to advance commencement of commercial production which includes, but is not limited to, completion of its nodule processing and refining pilot plant program, completion and submission of its Environmental Impact Assessment, construction and deployment of its pilot nodule collection system, and most significantly, submission of an application for an exploitation contract for its NORI area.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at Extraordinary General Meeting DALLAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DeepGreen Metals, Inc. (DeepGreen), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock ...
WENDEL: Release of the 2021 half-year consolidated financial statements
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...