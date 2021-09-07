Euroseas Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire a 1,740 teu Container Vessel, built in 2006 and Agreement to Enter into a Three-year Charter for the Vessel

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented : “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of M/V Piraeus Trader, a feeder containership, built in 2006, which is a sister vessel of two other ships in our fleet, expanding our footprint in the container feeder sector. We believe that this acquisition represents a transaction with limited downside risk given the three year charter contract we have entered with a first class charterer. This charter will contribute about $22 million of EBITDA during the period of the contract providing us with a significant return on our investment and reducing, by the end of the charter, the cost basis of the vessel below its current scrap value. Of course, if the market after the end of the charter in three years is anything but terrible, we are bound to have significant further upside.

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today announced today that it has agreed to acquire M/V Piraeus Trader, a 1,740 teu container feeder vessel built in 2006, for $25.5 million. The vessel, which is expected to be delivered to the Company within October 2021 and be renamed M/V Jonathan P, will be financed by own funds and a bank loan. Contemporaneously with the acquisition, the vessel will enter into a three-year time charter contract for about $26,700 per day net to the Company.

“At the same time, the current strong demand for securing vessel capacity for the medium and longer term does not seem to be abating. We believe that such favorable market fundamentals may continue as incremental regulatory requirements coming in effect in 2023 will further restrict the effective supply of vessels even though, at some point, the logistical and operational inefficiencies attributable to the pandemic will start easing. Overall, we intend to continue expanding in a risk measured and accretive manner further establishing Euroseas as the main US publicly listed company focusing on feeder and intermediate container vessels. The EBITDA backlog of our currently contracted vessel capacity until the end of 2023 of about $115m representing approximately 50% of our total available days, together with the EBITDA we expect to achieve after chartering our remaining open days within the next few months should form a solid foundation for our share price to move upwards towards its NAV and, potentially, assist us in consolidating other vessels or fleets.”

Fleet Profile:

After the delivery of M/V Piraeus Trader to its fleet, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile will be as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year

Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day)



Container Carriers AKINADA BRIDGE(*) Intermediate 71,366 5,610 2001 TC until Oct-21

TC until Oct-22 $17,250

$20,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-21

TC until Aug-24 $12,000

$25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Sep-23 $18,000 SYNERGY OAKLAND(+) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until Oct-21 CONTEX(**) 4250

less 10% SYNERGY KEELUNG(+) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-22

plus 8-12 months

option $11,750

option $14,500 EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-23 $22,000 EM ASTORIA(+) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-22 $18,650 EVRIDIKI G(+) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Jan-22 $15,500 EM CORFU(+) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Sep-21 $10,200 DIAMANTIS P(+)(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Sep- 21

then from Oct-21

until Oct-24 $6,500

then $27,000 EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Aug-24 $29,500 PIRAEUS TRADER (to be renamed JONATHAN P)(*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until [Aug-24] $26,662(***) EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until Apr-23 $20,000 JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until Oct-22 $16,800 AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Mar-22 $11,500

Total Container Carriers

on the Water 15 562,844 44,021 Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered H4201 Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2023 H4202 Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2023

Note:

(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**) The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.

(***) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

After the delivery of M/V Piraeus Trader, the Company will have a fleet of 15 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 5 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 15 containerships have a cargo capacity of 44,021 teu. Furthermore, after the delivery of two feeder containership newbuildings in the the first half of 2023, Euroseas fleet will consist of 17 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 49,621 teu.

