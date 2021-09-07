Metromile Enterprise and Tokio Marine Partner to Reduce Insurance Fraud

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Tokio Marine and work together to reduce insurance fraud and other instances of loss to bad actors. Metromile Enterprise’s technology provides Tokio Marine with richer context and more sophisticated claims segmentation so that they can catch more fraud, more accurately and cost-effectively,” said Metromile CEO Dan Preston.

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile Enterprise, the cloud-based technology platform used by global property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims, today announced Tokio Marine Group is now using the artificial intelligence fraud-detection product Metromile DETECT across its property and casualty lines of business in Japan. By deploying Metromile DETECT, Tokio Marine believes it has succeeded in detecting suspected fraudulent claims with higher accuracy than leading U.S. insurers.

Tokio Marine, the largest insurance group in Japan, licensed Metromile Enterprise’s no-code claims platform to improve the efficiency of its claims department and claims service. Tokio Marine analyzed claims payment and accident data with Metromile DETECT to detect fraudulent claims earlier and identify legitimate claims to be paid promptly with higher accuracy.

“By combining artificial intelligence and the specialized know-how of our claims professionals, we can detect fraudulent claims more accurately and efficiently. Metromile DETECT helps our team respond to each case with a greater sense of urgency and further improve the quality of our claims service,” said Tokio Marine Group Section Head Atsushi Wada.

Tokio Marine integrated Metromile DETECT with its existing claims infrastructure in less than four months, much faster than the typical six months to more than a year insurance carriers take to implement a new digital initiative.

In its first month of deployment, Metromile DETECT equipped Tokio Marine with the ability to check all new claims for fraud, increasing customer and employee satisfaction with faster claims resolution. Metromile Enterprise’s artificial intelligence scans claims in seconds and routes claims to the appropriate divisions, building a feedback loop with an insurer’s investigative experts.

“As much as 40% of property and casualty claims have some element of fraud. Metromile Enterprise empowers insurers to use modern machine learning models to catch more fraud than computerized rules-based approaches or human detection,” said Metromile Enterprise General Manager Amrish Singh. “We believe artificial intelligence like Metromile DETECT gives claims departments the best chance of staying up to date with the latest fraud schemes.”