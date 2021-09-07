checkAd

Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Rock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC …

Rock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further analytical results from additional trenches across the Colinas copper-silver discovery as well as results from the historic La Gloria Gold Mine at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").

At Colinas, Trench BRG-50651 was collared 56 metres east-northeast of BRG-50250 (results in press release dated Aug. 4, 2021) and excavated by hand to the northwest for 81 metres. The principal result of BRG-50651 is 0.35% copper and 9 g/t silver across 30 metres between 51 and 81 metres. The anomaly is open to the northwest as shown on the map below. A further 112 metres to the northwest, BRG-50823 returned a result of 60 g/t silver, 0.11% copper and 0.21% lead across 5 m. This includes a result of 257 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 0.45% Pb across 1 m between 4 and 5 m. Forty-five metres southwest of BRG-50250, BRG-50735 was excavated to the northwest for 113 metres. This trench is on the northwest bank of the arroyo El Habal and bedrock was partially discovered in between deep overburden. From here, an anomaly of 0.11% copper and 5 g/t silver was measured across 54 metres between 18 and 72 metres. At the end of the trench between 110 and 111 metres, one sample returned 1.43 g/t gold, 135 g/t Ag, 0.06% copper, 0.32% lead, 36 ppm molybdenum, 0.17% bismuth, 41 ppm tungsten and 74 ppm tin. This result is notable as it indicates that gold is present in the porphyry environment in sericitic alteration assemblages as well as in veins and stockwork deposits in propylitic and argillic altered volcanic rocks at higher elevations in the southeastern part of the Property.

Rob Birmingham, CEO, comments, "The exploration team led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson continue to expand on previous successes at the Picachos Project. We're pleased to see the precious metals rich, copper discovery announced on August 4th is growing in scale and providing the company with exceptional targets for further inspection. Furthermore, we are excited with the discovery of high grade gold, silver and copper in rock chip channel samples at the historic La Gloria mine. We look forward to providing shareholders with continued assays from these new discovery areas as they are received."

Foto: Accesswire

Fig. 1 Geological Level Plan (380 m) showing several trenches across Colinas with results for copper and silver.

La Gloria Gold Mine is located 4.2 kilometres southeast of Colinas at 950 metres elevation. Mine access is an easterly trending adit 106 metres long that intercepts a honeycomb stope approximately 100 metres long and 1.5 metres wide that trends northwesterly. Sixteen rock-chip channel sample lines were cut across pillars in the stope. The best overall result was 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 0.57% Pb and 1.70% Zn across 0.72 m from BRG-50017. This includes 0.12 m of 123.56 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 2.8% copper, 1.35% Pb and 8.00% Zn.

Foto: Accesswire

Fig. 2 Cross-Section of La Gloria showing the location of sample line BRG-50017. Stockwork veining in the hanging wall to La Gloria is modeled from 230 linear metres of trenching southwest of the adit.

Southwest of La Gloria, 230 linear metres of rock exposed by the bulldozer were sampled at one-metre intervals in eight individual trenches. In this area there are numerous prospect pits and shallow workings for gold hosted in pyroclastic rocks intercalated with intermediate volcanic flows. The most significant result is 25 metres of 0.53 g/t Au, 0.34% Pb and 0.57% Zn in BRG-121950 between 18 and 43 metres. This includes 2 metres of 3.05 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.60% Pb and 0.81% Zn between 41 and 43 metres.

Approximately 215 metres NW of La Gloria, exploration of historic soil sample MTA-50409 with values of 1.15 ppm Au resulted in discovery of the Ranas Vein. The best result from 7 cuts across Ranas is BRG-29957 with values of 6.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.36% Zn across 1.7 metres.

Mechanized trench BRG-50601 was cut across La Cocolmeca Vein 330 metres north of La Gloria. An overall result of 0.39 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.08% Pb and 0.29% Zn was returned across 17 metres between 48 and 65 metres. Most of the gold is between 63 and 64 metres with values of 4.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.15% Pb, 0.47% Zn and 14 ppm W across 1 m.

Eighty metres northwest of La Gloria, Brigadier trenched 47 linear metres under historic soil samples MTA-50413 and 50414 with values of 1.13 and 1.53 ppm gold, respectively. Trench BRG-50501 has an overall result of 0.62 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb and 0.24% Zn between zero and 35 metres and exposed a geological contact between a glassy quartz porphyritic rhyolite flow-dome (0-22 m) and intermediate pyroclastic country rocks (22-47 metres). The glassy rhyolite is cut by hairline microcrystalline veinlets of quartz with epidote. Gold values in this stockwork/disseminated mineralization range from 0.2 to 0.64 ppm between the interval 0-13 metres, with an average value of 0.35 g/t Au across the first 13 metres. Between 13 and 22 metres, the western contact of the flow-dome contains 1.26 g/t gold across 9 metres with a maximum value of 3.57 g/t Au across 1 m (18-19 m). This type of rhyolite-hosted disseminated/stockwork gold with low base metal values has only been recently documented on the Property at a different flow dome near Santa Elena, 1.4 kilometres northeast of this prospect. This flow-dome has surface dimensions of approximately 250 metres by 350 metres merits further exploration as a disseminated/stockwork gold deposit.

Appendix

Analytical results for trenches on the Picachos Project. DL=Detection Limit. TW = True Width

 

From (m)

To (m)

TW (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Mo (ppm)

Bi (ppm)

W (ppm)

Sn (ppm)

BRG-50501

0.0

35.0

35.0

0.62

2

79

1176

2418

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

17.0

19.0

2.0

3.37

2

41

112

89

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

34.0

35.0

1.0

2.41

4

108

4196

4245

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121863

5.0

10.0

5.0

0.45

1

38

410

901

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121714

19.0

20.0

1.0

1.32

DL

163

2120

11400

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121714

37.0

38.0

1.0

1.58

DL

45.3

240

712

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121714

100.0

137.0

43.0

0.21

DL

243

974

2563

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121714

137.0

143.0

6.0

4.99

3

772

2192

8397

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27119

0.0

0.6

0.6

2.15

8

2343

7598

14503

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27121

0.0

1.3

1.3

7.06

21

6415

3516

5125

DL

9

8

DL

including

1.1

1.3

0.2

41.05

36

30000

2269

3197

DL

42

27

DL

BRG-50002

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.40

DL

394

1393

3714

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50004

0.0

0.6

0.6

0.03

DL

147

993

3500

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50006

0.0

0.7

0.7

2.09

14

1875

7346

9427

DL

10

9

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

14.02

49

10800

13300

25400

4

56

33

DL

BRG-50008

0.0

1.0

1.0

2.62

DL

269

1729

5848.1

DL

DL

8

DL

including

0.1

0.5

0.4

7.07

DL

405

3213

4589

DL

DL

14

DL

BRG-50011

0.0

1.0

1.0

3.20

5

741

4121

18870

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

0.1

0.1

0.1

22.34

9

2839

23700

20200

4

DL

11

DL

BRG-50013

0.0

0.7

0.7

1.35

5

733

3035

14032

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

4.06

8

1378

2492

7627

DL

DL

11

DL

BRG-50015

0.0

1.0

1.0

6.19

9

9647

6273

11447

2

13

13

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

75.87

61

113000

37400

116000

7

137

104

DL

BRG-50017

0.0

0.7

0.7

20.76

15

5373

5716

16753

3

7

12

DL

including

0.6

0.7

0.1

123.56

50

28000

13500

79600

6

31

48

DL

BRG-50019

0.0

0.7

0.7

11.53

15

2402

3644

7108

2

5

10

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

11.80

20

3584

5876

13700

2

8

17

DL

including

0.1

0.6

0.5

2.44

10

1184

3294

2263

2

3

5

DL

including

0.6

0.7

0.1

26.82

50

7747

3800

9899

3

13

16

DL

BRG-50023

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.84

DL

787

1351

6672

1

3

7

DL

BRG-50025

0.0

1.0

1.0

8.45

16

3884

13791

2860

3

11

14

DL

including

0.0

0.4

0.4

18.54

20

7847

28386

4357

7

23

25

DL

BRG-50030

0.0

0.7

0.7

4.50

5

1817

3433

3324

2

4

9

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

35.76

9

6901

9105

9841

10

18

38

DL

BRG-50032

0.0

1.0

1.0

10.75

7

858

6497

6058

1

5

15

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

64.70

23

4832

15700

33900

5

27

107

DL

BRG-50034

0.0

0.6

0.6

16.36

23

1355

17532

6639

1

8

19

DL

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

94.55

56

5409

19900

32200

6

15

36

DL

BRG-121863

8.0

10.0

2.0

0.85

DL

23

159

36

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121880

0.0

39.0

39.0

0.20

DL

242

3321

5631

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

1.0

2.0

1.0

0.49

DL

193

514

1168

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

7.0

9.0

2.0

2.09

3

318

934

1709

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

11.0

12.0

1.0

0.02

DL

1034

8570

20000

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

24.0

26.0

2.0

0.89

DL

222

5817

4877

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121920

4.0

22.0

18.0

0.57

DL

27

1416

2105

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

10.0

11.0

1.0

2.78

DL

16

668

893

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

21.0

22.0

1.0

2.52

DL

152

3348

5146

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-121950

18.0

43.0

25.0

0.53

DL

130

3364

5737

DL

DL

7

DL

including

26.0

28.0

2.0

1.21

DL

62

2182

6316

DL

DL

8

DL

including

41.0

43.0

2.0

3.05

8

889

6035

8093

DL

DL

13

DL

BRG-117281

6.8

7.0

0.2

3.57

14

1721

1749

43900

DL

10

42

DL

BRG-117281

9.0

10.0

1.0

0.58

DL

151

5232

12400

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-117294

16.0

30.0

14.0

0.90

DL

226

3246

3499

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

23.0

25.0

2.0

2.79

DL

964

4463

7358

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

19.0

20.0

1.0

3.12

DL

31

4029

1094

DL

DL

11

DL

including

28.0

30.0

2.0

1.25

DL

60

1665

1760

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-117328

7.0

15.0

8.0

1.29

DL

27

4242

6812

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

8.0

9.0

1.0

3.17

DL

78

3943

7355

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

10.0

11.0

1.0

3.08

3

2

3968

6401

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

13.0

14.0

1.0

2.64

DL

8

3231

4470

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-117344

0.5

1.5

1.0

1.21

DL

23

6312

12200

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-117344

19.5

29.5

10.0

0.70

DL

42

4269

10117

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

19.5

20.5

1.0

2.19

DL

3

3736

6106

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

28.5

29.5

1.0

1.97

4

227

6761

33400

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50042

0.0

0.7

0.7

4.06

DL

40

4161

3964

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50048

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.27

3

1147

4890

30500

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27358

0.0

3.5

3.5

1.80

13

81

1016

1757

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27362

0.0

0.7

0.7

19.13

11

134

1820

2680

2

DL

DL

DL

BRG-25202

0.0

0.8

0.8

7.17

10

333

4930

3910

DL

DL

31

DL

BRG-25203

2.0

3.0

1.0

20.14

36

1420

7390

25100

6

DL

20

DL

BRG-25204

0.0

0.3

0.3

16.69

37

167

6390

849

17

DL

98

DL

BRG-29936

0.0

0.3

0.3

4.28

9

1541

6796

29800

2

DL

25

DL

BRG-29938

0.0

2.0

2.0

1.50

6

1250

5132

4811

1

DL

28

DL

including

0.0

0.5

0.5

4.17

9

685

6806

4699

1

DL

38

DL

including

1.9

2.0

0.1

11.30

13

26800

4138

17400

8

DL

35

DL

BRG-29941

0.0

0.4

0.4

9.18

8

2561

16000

6644

3

DL

72

DL

BRG-29942

0.0

1.1

1.1

3.26

10

1964

11455

19473

2

DL

20

DL

including

0.3

1.1

0.8

4.26

8

2186

11400

20100

2

DL

18

DL

BRG-29944

0.0

1.1

1.1

7.19

8

921

2825

14600

DL

DL

13

DL

including

0.0

0.3

0.3

25.77

16

2040

3629

36500

DL

DL

20

DL

BRG-29948

0.0

0.4

0.4

6.80

40

17

216

60

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27033

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.26

12

84

2163

703

9

DL

13

DL

BRG-29950

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.26

1

36.6

168

1386

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-29951

0.0

0.3

0.3

5.61

10

75.6

904

11100

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-29957

0.0

1.7

1.7

6.63

11

30

493

3642

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

0.7

1.7

1.0

9.95

16

34

705

5361

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-29959

0.0

0.6

0.6

2.75

17

94.9

279

305

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-29960

0.0

0.2

0.2

16.67

26

157

423

3392

3

DL

11

DL

BRG-29961

0.0

0.4

0.4

2.53

21

2790

4739

21300

4

8

DL

DL

BRG-29962

0.0

0.7

0.7

2.3

19

137

470

751

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50601

48.0

65.0

17.0

0.39

7

889

765

2879

1

DL

6

DL

including

52.5

53.0

0.5

2.32

27

2944

2868

4939

4

DL

11

DL

including

63.0

64.0

1.0

4.36

6

856

1483

4703

2

DL

14

DL

BRG-50176

2.0

12.0

10.0

0.52

DL

93

1059

1888

DL

DL

DL

DL

including

6.0

7.0

1.0

2.37

DL

283

2449

2496

DL

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50820

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.03

11

547

355

274

13

54

29

29

BRG-50823

0.0

5.0

5.0

0.02

60

1134

2082

154

4

109

14

DL

including

4.0

5.0

1.0

0.02

257

2142

4459

315

2

278

27

DL

BRG-50651

8.0

15.0

7.0

0.01

9

135

250

57

22

848

155

16

BRG-50651

35.0

51.0

16.0

0.01

3

525

68

293

2

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50651

51.0

81.0

30.0

0.01

9

3455

52

245

7

5

7

DL

BRG-50735

18.0

72.0

54.0

DL

5

1119

35

141

35

7

8

7

BRG-50735

104.0

113.0

9.0

0.22

39

254

840

525

30

342

21

25

including

110.0

111.0

1.0

1.43

135

623

3182

538

36

1694

41

74

BRG-29966

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.20

3

126

212

231

6

DL

18

27

BRG-29967

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.01

3

2137

22

136

2

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50460

0.0

5.0

5.0

0.01

1

285

95

330

46

DL

678

25

including

2.0

3.0

1.0

0.01

1

176

122

129

61

DL

2460

55

BRG-50466

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.04

9

327

260

573

24

85

14

14

BRG-50469

0.0

11.0

11.0

0.01

3

599

18

97

25

DL

20

6

including

1.0

2.0

1.0

0.06

16

3240

18

105

90

DL

DL

DL

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662898/Brigadier-Expands-Precious-Metal-Ric ...

Brigadier Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos Rock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
Fury Provides Corporate and Exploration Update
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...