checkAd

Pop Culture and Entertainment Powerhouse Fandom Gears up for New Partnership With Bhi, a Division of 42west

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world's largest fan platform and #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment & gaming, has turned to BHI, a division of 42West and subsidiary of …

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world's largest fan platform and #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment & gaming, has turned to BHI, a division of 42West and subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), to execute comprehensive publicity efforts through 2021 for increased brand awareness and overall business growth.

Foto: Accesswire

Fandom is an entertainment & gaming powerhouse reaching more than 315 million unique visitors each month across 250,000 fan powered communities with 30 million pages of content that get 30 billion page views per year. On Fandom, people can easily find the deepest information on every topic in TV, movies, streaming and gaming - across every genre and every level of fandom from blockbusters to niche communities, Fandom provides a place for fans to celebrate their passions through rich content and community driven engagement activities.

The company recently launched its bold new look, including a logo, tagline, website and interface, all of which underscore Fandom's unwavering dedication to its loyal community, "For the Love of Fans." In addition to allowing fans to deep dive into pop culture and gaming, fans can also engage in various gaming forums and enjoy Emmy award-nominated content like Honest Trailers and the weekly news series, The Loop! . Fandom also runs the leading tabletop role-playing-game D&D Beyond, which has more than 8 million registered users and is the official digital toolseat for Dungeons & Dragons.

"As a fan-centric group of PR practitioners, we have a deep-rooted love and appreciation for Fandom, which is why we're especially thrilled to officially be part of the family," said 42West/BHI President Shawna Lynch.

BHI has a long-standing and rich pedigree in the world of fan-first franchises, spanning notable campaigns for iconic brands and licensed products from Funko, Universal Pictures, Rovio, Warner Bros and Cartoon Network Enterprises. A sample of the projects include Warner Bros. Consumer Products' DC Super Hero Girls product launch and Cartoon Network Enterprises' collaboration with Champion for The Powerpuff Girls franchise. BHI, in conjunction with DC Comics, managed the global Batman 80 celebration in 2019 which won Gold in "Best Global Campaign" category from Bulldog Awards, a first place winner in the "PR Stunt" category from Ragan's PR Daily Awards and was shortlisted for a Sabre Award North America.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pop Culture and Entertainment Powerhouse Fandom Gears up for New Partnership With Bhi, a Division of 42west NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world's largest fan platform and #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment & gaming, has turned to BHI, a division of 42West and subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
Fury Provides Corporate and Exploration Update
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...