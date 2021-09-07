checkAd

Camino Commences Discovery Drilling at the Los Chapitos Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that core drilling has commenced at the high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone at its Los Chapitos …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that core drilling has commenced at the high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ("Los Chapitos"). On August 27, 2021, Camino received the necessary Start of Operations certificate from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in addition to the drilling permit that was received at the beginning of August. Camino is initially focusing its drilling towards new discoveries and is targeting mineralization extensions at the Lidia Zone, 4 km north from previous drill intercepts along a major controlling fault structure. The Lidia Zone is a vein system with rock chip samples of artisanal workings channel samples returning grades up to 9.3 g/t gold (Au) and up to 5.1% copper (Cu) (see news release dated August 10, 2021).

"We commenced our 2021 drilling campaign at Los Chapitos with a traditional Pachamama mother earth ceremony. We recognize that the copper that we use for our technologically intensive lifestyles comes from concentrated copper endowments in the earth's crust. Peru has a particularly large endowment of copper mineralization as the second largest copper producer in the world," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "We are testing the geological endowment at Los Chapitos by drilling at new locations that demonstrate the potential for large new discoveries."

"Drilling has advanced to a depth of 76 metres and nearing the target mineralization zone," said Chief Geologist, Jose Bassan. "We are starting to see trace chalcopyrite in a rock assemblage of volcanic Andesitic Tuff with moderate alteration and the presence of epidote, chlorite, hematite, magnetite and carbonates, plus evidence of magnetite replacement by specularite. We are within the same metallogenic system previously drilled along the Diva Trend fault system that had significant copper intercepts at Adriana (see news release dated August 10, 2021)."

Foto: Accesswire

Photo 01: Alteration assemblage Chlorite + Epidote + Hematite + Feldspar-K + Magnetite
(DCH0688-75 depth 71.00 m)
(weak +, moderate ++, strong +++ alteration)

Foto: Accesswire

Photo 02: Andesite porphyritic, pervasive alteration Chlorite +++ Epidote ++ Magnetite 
+ Chalcopyrite (trace) DCH0688-75 depth 71.50 m

Foto: Accesswire

Photo 03: Lidia Zone Copper & Gold Drill Targets at Los Chapitos

