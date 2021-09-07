checkAd

Lithoquest Completes Detailed Airborne Magnetic Surveys at its three Gold Projects in NW Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed high-resolution airborne magnetic surveys over its three gold projects in NW …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed high-resolution airborne magnetic surveys over its three gold projects in NW Ontario: Attwood, Keezhik and Miminiska (see www.lithoquest.com/projects for project locations and data images).

"The Company is pursuing high-grade gold hosted in banded iron formation; and detailed magnetic surveys are a powerful tool for locating the targeted lithology as well as the associated fault, fold and shear structures that control mineralization," stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest. "Information from the magnetic survey will be used in conjunction with data from the recently completed LIDAR survey as well as historical exploration data to identify high-priority targets."

A field program to follow-up new high-priority targets is scheduled to begin in the second half of September and will include prospecting as well as soil and biogeochemical sampling. In addition, the Company will conduct a review of historical drill core from the Miminiska project that is stored in Thunder Bay.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President, CEO and a Director of Lithoquest Resources Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithoquest Resources Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in the Fort Hope greenstone belt in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's strategic plans, future operations, future work programs and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
bcounts@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662941/Lithoquest-Completes-Detailed-Airbor ...

Lithoquest Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithoquest Completes Detailed Airborne Magnetic Surveys at its three Gold Projects in NW Ontario VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed high-resolution airborne magnetic surveys over its three gold projects in NW …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
Fury Provides Corporate and Exploration Update
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Lithoquest Announces Completion of LiDAR Survey at its Three Gold Projects in NW Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen