Lithoquest Completes Detailed Airborne Magnetic Surveys at its three Gold Projects in NW Ontario

"The Company is pursuing high-grade gold hosted in banded iron formation; and detailed magnetic surveys are a powerful tool for locating the targeted lithology as well as the associated fault, fold and shear structures that control mineralization," stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest. "Information from the magnetic survey will be used in conjunction with data from the recently completed LIDAR survey as well as historical exploration data to identify high-priority targets."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed high-resolution airborne magnetic surveys over its three gold projects in NW Ontario: Attwood, Keezhik and Miminiska (see www.lithoquest.com/projects for project locations and data images).

A field program to follow-up new high-priority targets is scheduled to begin in the second half of September and will include prospecting as well as soil and biogeochemical sampling. In addition, the Company will conduct a review of historical drill core from the Miminiska project that is stored in Thunder Bay.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President, CEO and a Director of Lithoquest Resources Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithoquest Resources Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in the Fort Hope greenstone belt in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood.

