Ubique Minerals Withdraw from Discussions to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Mine in Sierra Leone

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) announces that it has withdrawn from its previously announced non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to earn-in up-to 80% of Alumina Ventures Ltd "AVL" shares in Sierra Leone. As per the press release dated August 5th, 2021, the company announced it had signed a non-binding MoU with Alumina Ventures Ltd and that it had entered into final discussion and legal agreement phase. It has now emerged that AVL is not able to meet the due diligence and contractual requirements set out by the company. As a result of Ubique has terminated the non-binding MoU and is now in discussion with AVL management about repayment terms of the loan facilities that the company advanced to AVL.