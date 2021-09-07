Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli will present virtually at the following three investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 9th, at 10:50 a.m. PT.

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Wednesday, September 15th, at 11:40 a.m. PT.

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com.