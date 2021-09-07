checkAd

Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 15:01  |  23   |   |   

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli will present virtually at the following three investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 9th, at 10:50 a.m. PT.
  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 8:00 a.m. PT.
  • Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Wednesday, September 15th, at 11:40 a.m. PT.

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https://investors.snowflake.com.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Snowflake Inc!
Long
Basispreis 294,24€
Hebel 14,68
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 338,67€
Hebel 11,49
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 212 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of July 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com

Snowflake Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli will present virtually at the following three investor conferences: Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 9th, at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.09.214 Large-Cap-Aktien, die den Umsatz bis 2024 voraussichtlich um 508 % bis 1.118 % steigern werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.09.212 Wachstumsaktien, die die Zukunft der Technologie gestalten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.09.21HeavytraderZ: BioNTech - Korrektur bis 285 US-Dollar? Snowflake-Update
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.08.214 Aktien, die Milliardäre im Q2 ohne Ende gekauft haben
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.21Wirklich starkes Quartal, Snowflake-Aktie: Reicht das?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste vor der Notenbank-Konferenz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Aktien New York: Kleine Verluste - Anleger warten auf Notenbank-Konferenz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Salesforce ziehen nach starken Zahlen in Richtung Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger warten auf Notenbank-Konferenz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Kaum Bewegung - Warten auf Notenbank-Konferenz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte