Xilinx Data Center, 5G and Core Vertical Markets in the Spotlight at Xilinx Adapt 2021 Virtual Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
(Xilinx Adapt) – Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today is making a number of announcements in conjunction with Xilinx Adapt 2021, the company’s virtual technology conference taking place September 7-16. News highlights include the latest Versal space and defense-grade devices, a new Microsoft database analytics service powered by Alveo accelerator cards, a software development kit (SDK) for live video transcoding, the Kria robotics stack, a new Vitis library for medical ultrasound, and the new Zynq RFSoC DFE shipping in production volume to radio customers worldwide.

Adapt 2021 will feature executive keynotes with appearances from partners and customers, along with a series of more than 100 presentations, forums, product trainings, and labs designed to help users unlock the value of adaptive computing. The free, six-day event kicks off this week with three days of content targeting software and hardware developers. The final three days next week will focus on the company’s broad end market segments, with dedicated sessions covering aerospace and defense, automotive, data center, industrial, healthcare, and wired and wireless businesses.

“From the data center and 5G to robotics and space-grade devices, we’re looking forward to kicking off Xilinx Adapt 2021 to educate customers and developers on our newest products and tools across our diversified end markets. We’re excited to share how adaptive computing is helping customers realize great innovations and bring them to market faster than ever,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO.

Adapt 2021 news highlights for next week’s end-market segments-focused conference includes the following:

Aerospace and Defense

Xilinx is launching two new versions of its Versal ACAP products with the addition of the space-grade XQR Versal portfolio and the defense-grade XQ ruggedized Versal portfolio.

Space-Grade Versal ACAP

  • The XQR Versal space-grade portfolio includes the new Versal AI Core and Versal AI Edge series devices, offering ruggedized, organic ball grid array packaging with extended qualification and burn-in supporting Mil-Std-883 Class B-grade flow and full radiation tolerance. These XQR devices are targeted for on-board data processing and machine learning (ML) inference in satellite and space 2.0 applications, an important accelerated advancement building upon the successful adoption of XQRKU060 launch in 2020.

The XQR Versal ACAP is a highly capable and adaptable device with support for full reconfiguration while in orbit. The space-grade XQR Versal AI Core device is targeted for availability in late Q2 2022.

