checkAd

New ClearOne CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager Creates New Revenue Generating Opportunity for Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 15:10  |  21   |   |   

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the full-market availability of its new CONVERGENCETM Cloud AV Manager, which empowers integrators and enterprise-level users to remotely manage unlimited ClearOne systems across multiple rooms, multiple buildings and even across continents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005299/en/

CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager Diagram (Graphic: Business Wire)

CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager Diagram (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the new service has completed a successful beta testing period and is now immediately available to provide integrators with a simple way to remotely access and manage clients’ systems — and the added benefit of offering them an opportunity to build a new revenue stream.

“As the custom installation market increasingly promotes cloud-based communications and system maintenance, ClearOne is committed to providing our valued partners with powerful tools to reduce maintenance costs while providing faster and better customer service,” Hakimoglu said. “With CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager, it’s easier than ever to set up new ClearOne installations, fewer physical site visits are needed for long-term maintenance and our AV and IT partners gain a new selling point for their clients who expect immediate troubleshooting and top-notch service.”

Building on ClearOne’s existing CONVERGENCE management software, the new CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager gives integrators and system managers full control of any connected systems via a web portal that’s accessible from any device, anywhere in the world.

Integrators using CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager can update the passwords for all of a system’s devices at once, back up configuration files, set up push alerts for specific system issues and have immediate insight into all connected installations at a moment’s notice. The web portal provides a central dashboard that shows all clients with managed systems and allows quick access to troubleshoot or apply updates.

Integration firms can test the new service through a free trial, and then determine the level of use they expect. Pricing from ClearOne is tiered based on the number of clients and systems being monitored, and integrators can determine their own pricing for the monitoring in contracts with clients. This enables integrators to add a new revenue stream, add immense value to their customer support services and contracts, and even reduce operating costs by reducing the number of truck rolls and man hours required to manage clients’ systems.

“This is a game-changer that gives our resellers instant insight into clients’ systems while also enabling larger clients to have their own systems managers perform remote operations,” Hakimoglu added. “This ensures optimal operation of office collaboration equipment, adds flexibility for integrators and provides greater peace of mind to improve client-integrator relationships. The always-on management and maintenance service can also benefit client retention and continued investment in new ClearOne products.”

ClearOne resellers can tailor their service offerings to individual client needs, including providing limited or total access to clients’ employees and instituting push alerts to be sent to on-site AV managers. The web portal features clear, intuitive graphics and organization, allowing users to navigate quickly and easily to view clients, buildings and individual rooms for closer monitoring and action. Integrators can also view complete lists of audio or video devices they manage and immediately identify all connected equipment that is healthy, down or has issues that require action.

For more information about the ClearOne CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager, visit here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

ClearOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New ClearOne CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager Creates New Revenue Generating Opportunity for Partners ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the full-market availability of its new CONVERGENCETM Cloud AV Manager, which empowers integrators and enterprise-level users to remotely manage unlimited ClearOne systems across multiple rooms, multiple …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space Video Conference App Now Offers Signups and Contact Searches Using Mobile Phone Numbers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ClearOne Aura Xceed BMA Wins Prestigious TWICE VIP High-Res Audio Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ClearOne Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten