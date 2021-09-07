checkAd

AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on the Strength of the Record-Shattering SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced a new Labor Day admissions-revenue record eclipsing the previous admissions-revenue record set during Labor Day weekend in 2013. In addition to the admissions revenue record, the Labor Day weekend marks the first time since the beginning of COVID that attendance during a weekend in 2021 exceeded the same weekend in 2019.

Overall, more than two million people watched movies at AMC’s United States theatre locations Thursday, September 2 through Sunday, September 5. More than 800,000 additional people visited AMC’s international theatres in Europe and the Middle East.

Greatly contributing to AMC’s success, SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS opened to a reported $90 million for its domestic opening weekend, Thursday through Monday. This is approximately triple the previous Labor Day opening weekend record of $30.6 million set by HALLOWEEN in 2007.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said, “For two overarching reasons, this Labor Day weekend in the United States has been an important milestone for AMC as we steadily work to generate a recovery for our business. First, our U.S. admissions revenues set a new Labor Day weekend record for AMC in the U.S., eclipsing a record previously set in 2013. Second, more people in the U.S. went to the movies at AMC during Labor Day 2021 than they did during Labor Day weekend in 2019. This is the very first weekend that our attendance numbers were ahead of those of the same weekend pre-pandemic, since we closed our theatres in March of 2020.”

Aron continued, “This encouraging surge in attendance at AMC signals that as Hollywood releases movies, Americans eagerly want to return to movie theatres again. AMC’s success this weekend was primarily driven by Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS. We congratulate our friends and partners at Disney on their incredible theatrical success with SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS and we happily hail Shang-Chi as the new Labor Day box office record holder.”

Tickets for SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS are available in the U.S. on AMC’s website and mobile app. Tickets internationally are also available online.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

