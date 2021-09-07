checkAd

Efecte Plc The Social Insurance Institution of Finland has selected Efecte as its provider of service management solutions 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:05  |  17   |   |   

EFECTE PLC -- INSIDE INFORMATION – 7 September 2021 at 16:05

Efecte Plc: The Social Insurance Institution of Finland has selected Efecte as its provider of service management solutions 

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) has selected Efecte Finland Ltd as its provider of service management solutions. The contract includes support and professional services related to the solution as well as options for data security and risk management solutions. The contract has a fixed period of five years after signature after which it remains valid until further notice.  

The estimated value of the contract without options is approximately EUR 3.4 million for the fixed period of five years. However, the contract contains no minimum purchase commitments. If the volume estimates provided in the request for proposal would realize to the full extent, recurring SaaS revenue after completion of the delivery project would amount to approximately EUR 50.000 per month. The share of third-party licenses of the recurring SaaS revenue is estimated to be higher than usual but less than half of the total SaaS revenue under the contract. 

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland adopted the decision on the procurement on 7 September 2021. The procurement award will become effective once the appeal period under the Finnish Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts has expired. The procurement award does not affect Efecte’s guidance for 2021. 


Further inquiries:

Niilo Fredrikson
CEO
Efecte Plc
niilo.fredrikson@efecte.com
+358 50 356 7177

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210


Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Efecte Plc The Social Insurance Institution of Finland has selected Efecte as its provider of service management solutions  EFECTE PLC - INSIDE INFORMATION – 7 September 2021 at 16:05 Efecte Plc: The Social Insurance Institution of Finland has selected Efecte as its provider of service management solutions  The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock ...
WENDEL: Release of the 2021 half-year consolidated financial statements
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...