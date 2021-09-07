Surge in number of passengers in airlines, increase in air transportation activities, and rise in synthetic lubricants consumption drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, and Power to Liquid Fuel), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others) and Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global sustainable aviation fuel industry generated $72.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030.