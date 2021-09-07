Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Reach $6.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 56.4% CAGR Allied Market Research
Surge in number of passengers in airlines, increase in air transportation activities, and rise in synthetic lubricants consumption drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, and Power to Liquid Fuel), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others) and Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global sustainable aviation fuel industry generated $72.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in air transportation, and surge in consumption of synthetic lubricants drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, variations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly and safe aviation lubricants and surge in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Manufacturing and operations of all types of aircrafts and related services hindered due to lockdown and transportation restrictions imposed by governments in many countries. This led to reduced demand for sustainable aviation fuel.
- Ban on domestic and international travelling during the lockdown led to flight cancellations and stopped the aviation industry. This also lowered down the demand for sustainable aviation fuel. However, the demand is expected to rise as the travel activities begin during the post-lockdown.
