Scopus BioPharma’s Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — Announces Appointment of Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. as Senior Scientific Advisor

Dr. Kortylewski is the Leading Authority on Bi-Functional Oligonucleotide Cancer Therapeutics and a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope National Medical Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. as Senior Scientific Advisor of Duet Therapeutics. Duet Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

Dr. Kortylewski is a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope National Medical Center. Dr. Kortylewski’s research focuses on understanding immune cell dysfunction in tumors and translating those understandings into bi-functional oligonucleotide cancer therapeutics. A significant focus of Dr. Kortylewski and his team is on the development of TLR9- and STAT3-targeted oligonucleotide immunotherapeutics. Dr. Kortylewski’s team is responsible for the invention and early development of Duet’s three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors.

Duet Therapeutics was recently launched by Scopus to integrate the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. Dr. Kortylewski co-founded Olimmune with John Rossi, Ph.D., the Lidow Family Research Chair and Professor of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at City of Hope.

The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

RNA silencing CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”) Antisense CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”) DNA-binding inhibitor CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

In his new role as Senior Scientific Advisor to Duet, Dr. Kortylewski will continue to provide scientific and other guidance on the development of the three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors constituting the Duet Platform. Dr. Kortylewski served on the Scientific Advisory Board of Scopus prior to Duet’s formation.