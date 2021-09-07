checkAd

QUEST WATER AND AQUATAP OASIS PARTNERSHIP SARL ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ORANGE DRC S.A. IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the fully automated, solar-powered AQUAtap water purification, desalination, and distribution technology, announced today that the Company’s joint venture in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”), AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL (“AQUAtap Oasis”), has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Orange DRC S.A. (“Orange DRC”), a subsidiary of Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN), in the DRC (the “Partnership Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Partnership Agreement, which is dated as of September 1, 2021, and provides for an exclusive, two-year renewable term, Orange DRC will enhance AQUAtap Oasis’ ability to serve the DRC population in securing access to clean water through Orange DRC’s Orange Money platform. Orange Money is the mobile money service of Orange S.A., available in most of the group's subsidiaries throughout Africa and the Middle East. Orange DRC is integrating AQUAtap Oasis’ electronic water management and cashless revenue collection systems into its Orange Money digital revenue collection platform, allowing the public to purchase water from our AQUAtap Oasis Community Water Centers using their mobile phones.

“Our inclusive business model, which we are currently implementing in the DRC, is a holistic and impactful approach to securing access to clean, safe, reliable water to underserved, marginalized populations while providing socio-economic benefits to the communities in which we operate,” commented Isaac Kalonji Jr., Managing Director of AQUAtap Oasis. “The partnership with Orange DRC and the integration of Orange Money’s innovative platform will allow us to reach a greater number of people in need of clean water, which will generate additional sales. Our companies are collaborating to achieve a first in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: pioneering the digital distribution of clean water. This partnership with Orange DRC, a leading telecom provider, is an outstanding accomplishment as it is further proof that our clean water solutions are perfectly adapted to serve the needs of the underserved population of the DRC.”

